For as much as the world has turned upside down over the past 10 weeks, I am so thankful that technology has made it so we can still have some semblance of normalcy.
I try to think of what would have happened if the novel coronavirus had swept across the world 25 years ago, just as the internet and related connectedness began growing.
In 1995, the internet was a thing, but it wasn't as ever-present as it is now. And it certainly wasn't anywhere close to as fast.
A recent Step Back in Time reminded me of how far we have come in a quarter of a century.
"The Internet — computer connections to resources and people around the world — now is commercially available in Oneonta," The Daily Star printed on May 6, 1995. "William Pierce of W. Pierce Electronics began offering the service this week. With just a few strokes at a computer keyboard, even those with older computers can hook up to the Internet if they have a modem, he said."
In May 1995, I was finishing my freshman year of college at SUNY New Paltz. I had a computer. It was a big, bulky thing that was moved in three huge boxes. I received it as a graduation gift from my dad.
He said I would be able to access the internet from it, and my sister was trying to tell me about communicating through bulletin boards, but I really didn't know what they were talking about. I used it to play some games and as a glorified word processor. I know I didn't get it connected to the internet that first year at college. I didn't get my first email address until I was forced to for a class during my sophomore year.
I couldn't imagine going through what we have these past couple months without the internet.
Working from home would have been impossible. Thankfully, we can keep the number of people in the office at a minimum. We can share stories on an online database, email photos and communicate via a chat program.
School closures would have likely meant the end of education for the year. Sure, teachers could have sent assignments through the mail, but if a student had questions, he or she would have to mail back the teacher or make a phone call.
Luckily, with email, Google Classroom, Zoom, Facebook Live and numerous education-based websites, many children are able to continue their studies. Although it's not perfect, they are able to continue learning.
As much as Gov. Cuomo seemed to think a permanent shift to online school would be a good idea, I say, "No way." This is not the most effective way of learning for most kids. That face-to-face, real-life interaction is vital. Not to mention the socialization kids need.
I also have to add: Whatever teachers and support staff make, they should be paid much more. I could never do what they do when things are normal, and now with online learning thrown into the mix ... that's a big "nope" from me. They are truly heroes.
Sports took a big hit in the pandemic. For the most part, sports can't really be played online like they are in real life. Luckily for me, though, my favorite sport was able to continue, albeit in in a modified fashion.
NASCAR was parked right before the fifth race of the season at Atlanta. But within a couple weeks, dozens of drivers got into their simulated rigs and an iRacing pro-league was started. Sim racing is the closest thing in the sports world to how the real sport is played. The virtual racing really filled the void.
Heck, I even got to watch my son race Formula 1 in a league he joined, streamed live via YouTube. (Mom brag, he made the podium at Bahrain.)
Real racing will return this weekend with NASCAR at Darlington, and while fans won't be in the stands, it will be nice to have something that gets us closer back to normal.
Now, we just hope we can get back to school in the fall, and everyone back in the office soon.
The internet is a great tool, but it can't ever replace real life.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
