Denielle Cazzolla: Too close, too slow, too far my irks of driving

I spend more hours than I care to behind the wheel of a car.
I know, it’s my fault taking a job almost an hour’s ride away.
Some days, it’s not too bad, but others I can understand why road rage is a thing.
Luckily, my rage comes out just as words. I’m pretty sure my kids learned some new ones while riding with me over the years.
My biggest pet peeve is tailgating. Why do people think being feet off someone else’s bumper is going to make the other car go faster, especially when they are already doing the speed limit?
I’ve never fully brake-checked anyone, mainly because I really don’t want to get into a wreck, but I have tapped my brakes as a message to back off. It rarely works.
Some people may say to just pull over. I rarely do, because I am not doing anything wrong. If they want to pass me, go ahead.
Some will wait until the rare passing zone to do that, but often they’ll look for a place that has a bit of a line of sight and go ahead. I’ve also had some really impatient people pass me on corners (thankfully no one was coming), and one woman in a minivan even passed me on the right on Stockton Avenue in Walton, while on her cellphone, and in front of a house where people were in the front yard.
Seriously, where were the cops when you need them?
People going slow and not pulling over also irk me a bit. I travel county Route 21 between Walton and Franklin almost daily. I hate when I get behind someone who is doing 35. If you want to go that far below the speed limit, fine, but pull to the side of the road when it is safe and let me (and likely the line of cars behind me) go by.
There are only two legal passing zones on the route. If I’m stuck behind someone doing 50 or slower when I hit the passing zone, I’ll usually try to pass. As long as there isn’t traffic coming, it usually isn’t a problem, but I do get those occasional people who will drive slowly right up until the passing zone, then hit the gas, then slow down again after the zone ends.
But one of the things that bothers me the most isn’t actually driving, but where to stop. So many people don’t seem to understand what the line in front of a stop light means.
The worst location is on West Street in Oneonta. My office window is even with the “Stop Here on Red” sign. Hardly anyone stops “Here.” Most of the time, there is a line of cars waiting for the light to change, and usually the first car in line is parked at least two car lengths ahead of the sign. (I give a little cheer when I look out my window and see a car lined up properly at the sign.)
There are similar setbacks at Church and Chestnut as well as Main and Chestnut in Oneonta, at Bridge and Delaware streets in Walton, and numerous other locations.
Those setbacks are there for a reason. They are tight corners where more space may be needed to make the turns.
I don’t know how many times I’ve seen a line of cars have to back up to allow a bus to turn onto West Street or a tractor-trailer to make it on to Walton’s Bridge Street.
That’s not so say I’m a perfect driver. I do have a bit of a heavy foot at times, but I’ve only once gotten a speeding ticket.
I also now have a car that tells me when I veer from my lane. I hear that beep, beep, beep more often than I should.
I’m hoping it will make me a bit more aware of my tendency to drift.
Now if other people’s cars would just warn them about tailgating, going too slowly or going beyond the stop line.
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
