Denielle Cazzolla: Why do so many fight the rights of LGBTQIA+?

When I was growing up, there wasn’t much of a question as to your gender. Your biological sex at birth determined if you were a boy or girl.
At least that is how it seemed to me.
When I started school, there was a girl in my class who insisted she was a boy. No one paid much attention to what she thought. It was a phase, they said. She was in Girl Scouts and went to the girl’s restroom. If we had to split into groups of girls and boys, she was with us.
I don’t remember much about her. I don’t even remember her name. She was only in my class for a year or two. I’m sure if she hadn’t insisted she was a boy, I probably wouldn’t even had remembered her, since she was such briefly in my life at such a young age. Is she “she” today? I have no idea.
When my son started school, he had a similar experience. Our school offered a summer program for the kids before kindergarten started and I offered to be a parent helper the first day. When the kids lined up to go to the bathroom, one kid who was dressed up in long shorts and a Cars T-shirt, typical boys clothes, was put on the girls line. I asked the class leader about it, and she told me that Cameron says she’s a boy but she is a girl.
As Cam got older, it became clear, gender identity wasn’t a “phase,” as some may have thought it would be. Cam is a male. He faced a lot of challenges. He was the first openly transgender student in our school. The school had a lot to figure out as it went along — and it wasn’t always smooth. And while most people accepted who he is, not everyone did.
Despite the challenges he faced, Cam has grown up to be a wonderful young man who almost always greets me with a hug.
When I was younger, not conforming to traditional gender standards was often looked down upon by society, albeit better than during my parents’ generation. Many people shunned those who were gay or lesbian. Being transgender was something only seen in big cities. Not having a gender? I never heard of that.
I did know several people who were openly gay or lesbian during my teen and young adult years. For me, it wasn’t a big deal. I just knew they were different than I was.
I didn’t know of anyone who was openly bisexual or transgender until well into my adulthood.
Thankfully the “stigma” associated with being LGBTQIA+ is changing.
I have many people in my life who aren’t hetrosexual or cisgender. (I had to look up what cisgender meant the first time I heard it about eight years ago — in case you are wondering, cisgender describes someone whose internal sense of gender corresponds with the sex the person had or was identified as having at birth).
My kids know all the terminology better than I do. They are growing up in a time where being “different” is something that many, if not most, people embrace, and if not embrace at least accept.
My biggest problem is remembering to use proper pronouns. It took me some time to naturally refer to the female-to-male transgender people in my life as he. Even harder for me is using they and them for the nonbinary people, only because in my “editor’s mind” “they” means more than one person. But I’m working on that.
Misusing pronouns can be hurtful, but for many of us, it is a matter of conditioning ourselves to use the right ones.
For some others, it is just one part of their unacceptance of anyone who may be different than they are.
I just don’t understand why people have trouble accepting people for who they really are. Why does it bother them if someone whose parents heard “it’s a boy” at the birth now identifies as a female or no gender at all? Why do they care about who someone else loves? What impact does someone’s gender identity or sexuality, or lack of either, have on them?
Everyone has a right to the pursuit of happiness. And if that happiness involves something other than “traditional” gender roles and identities, why fight it?
Denielle Cazzolla is editor of The Daily Star. She can be reached at 607-441-7259 or dcazzolla@thedailystar.com. Follow her @DS_DenielleC on Twitter.
