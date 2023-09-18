Otsego County has been embroiled in a fair amount of drama lately, much of which has been centered in and around Oneonta.
As you may imagine, the chamber of commerce receives a good amount of community feedback because we represent hundreds of area businesses and organizations throughout the county. We get calls, emails and social media posts on topics such as the city of Oneonta parking garage, the new high-tech trash cans along Main Street and the need for beautification of Lettis Highway. But one topic has become the focal point of interest and concern. That issue is the increase in homelessness.
Growing homeless populations are not new to America. I have personally witnessed large-scale homelessness in major metropolitan areas from San Francisco to New York City, and from Chicago to College Station, Texas. The situation has arrived in Oneonta, and we are not ready. We do not have decades of experience handling the municipal strains caused by a growing homeless population. There is no widespread network of dedicated resources, housing options and treatment pathways.
Don’t get me wrong, we have outstanding people at organizations such as Catholic Charities, FOR-DO, LEAF, RSS and others who provide valuable services in areas of mental health and addiction treatment. And the Oneonta Police Department does everything it can to help alleviate the issue, but they are also limited in what they can do. None of these entities was designed to be a comprehensive, unified system tasked with addressing the specific needs of the homeless population. We were not ready for today’s reality. So, what should we do?
If you have read any of my past columns, you have an idea what’s coming — collaboration. And although I have highlighted Oneonta here, this isn’t just an Oneonta issue. Its an Otsego County, New York and American issue. These individuals are in Oneonta because the support infrastructure is largely located in the city. But it is the county that is paying in excess of $600,000 to house homeless people in Oneonta, not the city. And Mayor Mark Drnek recently suggested a plan to find a solution outside the city. Where will these people go?
We all need to remember that the “homeless” are human beings. They are men, women and children with issues. For some, it is an addiction. For others it is a serious mental health malady. But they all also should have dignity, dreams and joy. These individuals are not immune to the rights granted by our Constitution. And that includes “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”, even though these current goals may be hard for them to visualize. And their idea of happiness may not be the same as yours or mine.
As Drnek wrote, I too believe that “There but for the grace of God go I.” Each of these human beings is as unique as we are from each other. They are not all in this position for the same reasons. They are not all addicted to drugs and/or alcohol. Not all are challenged by significant mental illness. All they share is their humanity. Just as we do.
I recently spoke to a gentleman named Robert (not his real name). Robert asked me if I would pass along a message to the mayor. “Please be kind”, he said. I passed that on. So, what are we to do about Robert? He wants to live the way he wants to. He doesn’t want to be told which doctor to see, which medication to take and where he must live. Can we not create a solution that allows individuals who want and need assistance to get it? Are we incapable of working together to create a comprehensive system of food, shelter, clothing, counseling, education, treatment and a path to employment? Is this really beyond our collective ability?
Doing the right thing is almost never the easiest route. Most times it is the most difficult of the available choices. Many times, it requires both personal and collective sacrifice.
There are a myriad of issues facing this county and our most populous city. Potholes must be filled; streets must be swept and our families need security. But I would offer an opinion that if everything is a priority, then nothing is a priority. I am a huge champion of growth and investment in this county. I believe in capital projects and civic improvement. But I once read, in a book titled “Good to Great” by James Collins, a quote I have never forgotten. It is simply this: “Who first. What second.”
If we fail to take care of our people, the shiniest new parking garage with solar powered trash cans will not matter. We need to do the right thing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.