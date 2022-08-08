There are deer in my headlights and I’m pumping the brakes.
We’ve been traveling this road together for seven months. In that time my mayoralty has covered a lot of ground. Along the way, I’ve appreciated your kind words of encouragement and your willingness to take the wheel.
Generally speaking, our initiatives have been well received, as has been the messaging — “We’re all in this ride together.”
More than six dozen people have volunteered for various work groups and ad hoc committees, and as a consequence, vexing issues such as housing and community wellness are being addressed as never before.
Neighboring municipalities are engaging with us to solve our shared problems, or offering “best practices” that will speed our way to positive change.
Navigating the bumpy road ahead, no obstacle presents more of a challenge than reversing the trend of population loss. So, it’s wonderful that marketing specialists from Bassett Healthcare, Hartwick College, Springbrook and the Cooperstown All Star Village are joining with the city to create and implement a strategy to attract new residents.
Another group of volunteers has formed a selection committee that’s already determined the first of many funding awards through the Oneonta Community Initiative. (Look for new and creative projects being brought to life by our neighbors, and for a palpable elevation of community spirit.)
There’s been a shift in perception about our city’s direction. Positivity is on the rise and so is the road to our future. With every new mile of elevation the vistas become more clear, and our direction more easily defined.
In our rear view mirror are the remnants of walls and silos, as communication and transparency gain increased traction.
Every day I meet people who are anxious to provide the fuel that will help boost our city’s trajectory, and it gives me confidence in the future.
I’m optimistic that we will reach our destination with all passengers on board. But our journey’s current success notwithstanding, I am a realist.
I know that despite my desire that all opinions are presented and received with respect, passions will flare and discussions may heat. I will do my very best to ensure that decorum reigns, but there will be moments.
I’ll continue to drive home the example of inclusion and respectful dialogue, but for some subjects there will be strong, opposing opinions.
While this ride has been a joy, I am keenly aware that no “honeymoon” lasts forever, and I will not shy from rockier roads.
Down one of those lies a matter of seeming small importance in a landscape of greater concerns — a reason it has not been properly addressed. That’s the determination of a deer management program in the city.
The mere suggestion that this is an issue I intend to tackle has already sent various members of the community to battle stations. But, I have recruited nearly a dozen individuals to help establish a fact-based and community connective strategy for deer management.
They will consult the experts of the Department of Environmental Conservation, and they will canvass the community. Their recommendations will provide an optimal path forward to ensure a healthy deer population. They will also address the risks that ticks and predators present in a community that’s increasingly availing itself of the wonderful quality of life provided by our shared enjoyment of outdoor spaces.
Is deer management a road I long to travel? No.
However, bypassing it is no longer an option.
If we slow down and give one another the respect of the road, we will avoid a collision. And as your designated driver, that is my first priority.
Mark Drnek is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.