Recent brush fires, especially a rash of them on Wednesday, underscored the importance of the volunteer firefighters who serve our communities.
Some of us listened to the newsroom police scanner Wednesday, as call after call went out for firefighters to battle wildfires across the region. Reporter Vicky Klukkert went to the scene of one of those fires to see what she could see and to try to talk to someone in authority.
We reported what she found out. Fire departments from three counties responded to a brush fire along the border of Otsego and Schoharie counties. A lot of grass and brush was burning, fanned by high winds on a warm, sunny day.
Schoharie County Undersheriff Bruce Baker told us 15 of the 17 Schoharie County fire departments responded to the brush fire and the Gallupville and Blenheim fire departments were on standby.
Several fire departments from Otsego County and three from Delaware County responded, as well.
It was a massive response that should not be taken for granted. It was not the job of any of those firefighters to drop what they were doing and put those fires out. In fact, it’s likely many of them left their paying jobs to answer the call.
While Wednesday’s fires were an exceptional example, those volunteers are here every day, all year, ready to respond to emergencies when their neighbors need them. Thankfully, fires don’t happen every day. When they do, the volunteer force is ready because they spend their time getting ready.
Our firefighters aren’t just guys who throw on their gear, hop on a truck and show up at fires. They undergo training — hours of it — and participate in regular drills to maintain their skills and readiness.
And they do it for no pay.
It’s true that local taxpayers support volunteer departments by funding the buildings and equipment the firefighters need, but imagine what local budgets would look like if municipalities had to pay the salaries of firefighters, too.
That’s not a knock on our local professional firefighters. We’re lucky to have them, too. But the fact is, a city, even a small one like Oneonta, can afford a professional fire department. Our smaller communities simply cannot.
We’ve reported in our pages on several occasions about the challenges volunteer fire departments face. Volunteerism is down in many areas, and fire departments have not been immune to that trend.
By coincidence, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York will have its annual RecruitNY event next weekend. During April 22 and 23, fire departments across the state will open their doors to explain what they do and to invite people who care about their communities to join their ranks.
As of this writing, the FASNY website lists the following area fire departments as participating: Afton, Sidney, Bovina, Walton, Pindars Corners, South Kortright and Morris. Other departments might participate, as well. Those interested should contact their local department to find out.
Even if your department is not holding an open house, it’s a sure bet they’d welcome a call from someone thinking of joining.
And another thing: Let’s give these folks a break. Don’t act in ways that are likely to start fires.
We don’t yet know the cause of Wednesday’s fires, but brush fires sparked by illegal burning are common. The state has an outdoor burning ban in effect until mid-May for a reason.
According to the Department of Environmental Conservation’s fire danger map, the whole area is in a high fire danger.
The DEC website says a high fire danger means: “All fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes. Unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. Fires spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common. High-intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small.”
Until vegetation greens up and becomes more fire-resistant, the danger is increased.
To all the volunteers who respond to everyday emergencies and the large ones such as we saw on Wednesday, thanks.
