The question of the proper limits of online expression has been a recurring debate over the past decade, and one which has witnessed increased discussion in light of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. Like many issues involving the appropriate sphere of regulation, social media companies should seek to allow the greatest amount of liberty that is consistent with law and order.
As private entities, social media companies are not bound by the constitutional confines of the First Amendment in their regulation of speech, but American jurisprudence pertaining to freedom of speech can be helpful in identifying ideal goals for the scope of online expression. Defamation, threats, and incitement to imminent lawless action have traditionally been types of speech which can legitimately be prohibited because they create strong harm and do not contribute to the open exchange of ideas, but most other types of speech have been given wide latitude, even though they may sometimes be uncomfortable. These principles can be applied to social media to draw the boundaries of the kinds of speech which ought to be permitted and prohibited.
A recent view which has been gaining in popularity is prohibiting “hate speech,” an idea which sounds better in theory than it works in practice. As a principle of personal ethical conduct, it is clear that we should refrain from being hateful, intentionally offensive, and purposely provoking negative feelings in others. But this does not necessarily mean that we should want governments or social media companies prohibiting what they get to define as “hate speech,” a concept which is highly subjective and carries the potential risk of allowing the censorship of unpopular viewpoints. When it comes to highly controversial public issues, it is easy to brand political opponents’ views as “hateful” and therefore unfit to be allowed to be expressed in public.
Another popular idea is the restriction of “misinformation.” Again, it is obvious that individuals should not express statements that they know to be false, but there are often times when clear facts have not yet been ascertained and issues are subject to debate. It is often by sifting through inaccuracies that truth is discovered.
The classical liberal view for addressing ideas which one believes to be morally wrong or factually incorrect is to allow the ideas to be expressed, debated, and criticized so that knowledge can be established and democratic consensus be developed. In his highly influential 1859 essay “On Liberty,” English political philosopher John Stuart Mill, one of the most prominent intellectual proponents of liberalism, famously wrote, “The peculiar evil of silencing the expression of an opinion is that it is robbing the human race; posterity as well as the existing generation; those who dissent from the opinion, still more than those who hold it. If the opinion is right, they are deprived of the opportunity of exchanging error for truth: if wrong, they lose, what is almost as great a benefit, the clearer perception and livelier impression of truth, produced by its collision with error.” As Mill argued, the solution to ideas we oppose is more speech, not less.
Like many important rights and liberties, freedom of speech comes with risks and costs. The cost of free speech is that we will sometimes be exposed to speech which is false and hostile, but that is a small price to pay for a core right which has formed the bedrock of civil society. The alternative of allowing governments and powerful companies to be the ultimate arbiters of what constitutes acceptable expression would make public discourse largely controlled by a small class of regulators.
Social media has allowed hundreds of millions of people nationwide to contribute to discussions and debates on important public issues, providing a platform for the average citizen to make far-reaching contributions to public discourse that is unparalleled in history. Ensuring a stage for the greatest range of ideas and perspectives as possible should be our goal for the digital world.
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a student at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at victorgelfuso.
