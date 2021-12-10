First Principles: Academia’s struggle with free speech remains

I recently came across an interesting story in the Wall Street Journal, titled “Alumni withhold donations, demand colleges enforce free speech,” profiling a growing movement among alumni who are holding back donations to their alma maters due to their dissatisfaction with academia’s lack of commitment to free speech.
This article particularly sparked my attention since I just finished a class on oral communication, where I spent much of this semester researching the decline of free expression on college campuses.
From what I found in my research, alumni’s concerns about free speech are well-founded. The stifling of free expression on campuses is not a recent phenomenon, and some of the most egregious cases have occurred here in New York. In a well-publicized incident in November 2019, students at Binghamton University disrupted a lecture on tariffs by influential conservative economist Arthur Laffer because of his affiliation with the Trump administration. More recently, student activists at Skidmore College demanded the dismissal of a professor who was seen briefly listening to a speaker at a pro-police event in Saratoga Springs in the summer of 2020. The case at Skidmore was especially disquieting since the students’ disregard for freedom of speech even extended to disapproval of the professor simply listening to another speaker’s viewpoint, at an event that did not even take place on campus.
These two examples are extreme, but they are symptomatic of the decline of free expression on campuses across the country. A 2017 Brookings Institution survey of 1,500 college students reported that 51% of students believed that it was acceptable to disrupt events that hosted controversial or offensive speakers, with 19% believing that even using violence was justified to prevent an offensive speaker from presenting. The survey also reported that 53% of respondents preferred that colleges “create a positive learning environment for all students by prohibiting certain speech or expression of viewpoints that are offensive or biased against certain groups of people,” as opposed to only 47% who preferred “an open learning environment where students are exposed to all types of speech and viewpoints, even if it means allowing speech that is offensive or biased against certain groups of people.”
In theory, the former seems like a noble goal. No one wants to intentionally offend anyone. But in practice, this is much more difficult. Many subjects within disciplines such as history, political science, and philosophy are inherently controversial, and most speakers would find great difficulty in guaranteeing that their honest opinions would not offend anyone in a room full of 30 people, let alone a lecture hall of 100. And as campus culture moves farther to the left, any viewpoint to the right of center can be deemed “offensive.”
As far back as 2015, New York University psychologist Jonathan Haidt and constitutional lawyer Greg Lukianoff published an essay in The Atlantic titled “The Coddling of the American Mind,” in which they explained that academia increasingly seeks to shelter students from uncomfortable ideas and opinions with well-intentioned things like “trigger warnings” and “microaggression” awareness.
In contrast to external censorship, which comes through the disruption of campus speakers, a more subtle self-censorship is now arising through the polite desire to avoid causing offense to others. A case in point is the idea of “microaggressions” which now plays an important role in diversity training programs at campuses across America. The concept of microaggressions was developed in a 2007 article in the American Psychologist, which defined microaggressions as “brief and commonplace daily verbal, behavioral, and environmental indignities, whether intentional or unintentional, that communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative racial slights and insults to the target person or group.”
According to the concept of microaggressions, saying something like, “America is a melting pot,” could be perceived as meaning, “assimilate to the dominant culture” or saying “there is only one race, the human race” could be taken as “denying the individual as a racial/cultural being.” But reading into people’s words in this way has the potential to impede discussion of important issues. Obviously it is a good thing to be conscientious of one’s choice of words when putting forward an opinion, but the idea that a person’s words can be “unintentionally” offensive may lead many people to withhold their opinions for fear of upsetting others. If statements such as these can be perceived to be acts of “aggression,” rather than simply the expression of a viewpoint, then individuals will feel less comfortable about having honest discussion and debate, especially when the subject of discussion is about controversial subjects.
Open discussion is a first principle of true education and alumni are right to ensure that the institutions they support sharpen maturing young minds through exposure to the widest range of human thought. This means guaranteeing an environment where students are free to make mistakes and do not have to worry about saying “the wrong thing.”
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a student at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at Victor Gelfuso.
