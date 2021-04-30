Much of last month’s political buzz centered around the proposal of increasing the number of seats on the United States Supreme Court.
After President Biden signed an executive order in mid-April to establish a commission to study potential structural changes to the court, a group of congressional Democrats introduced legislation to expand the number of justices from nine to 13 less than a week later. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that she does not plan to bring the new bill to the floor of the House of Representatives for a vote, and political analysts tell us not to expect the proposal to be going anywhere anytime soon, but this is still a debate that is worth taking seriously.
What is politically adventurous today has the prospect of becoming a mainstream policy platform not so far down the road. Many members of Congress who have expressed reluctance over changing the court have nonetheless shown a willingness to consider the idea in the future.
The question of changing the court has been portrayed as a partisan dispute, but one does not need to be a conservative to see the risks of experimenting with the Supreme Court’s long-standing structure. The nine-justice model has been in place since the Judiciary Act of 1869, and since then, we have had more than 150 years of order and regularity in the functioning of our nation’s highest court. Our nine-justice parameter has solidified into the judicial “rules of the game,” so to speak, and whenever a party changes the rules for its own short-term gain, whether it be in sports or politics, it runs the risk of the rules being changed against it in the future.
For the sake of debate, let us assume that the Democrats hypothetically succeed in expanding the court and changing the 6-3 conservative tilt to a 7-6 liberal tilt. If the Republicans eventually regain control of Congress and the presidency, they could theoretically increase the court to 15 seats to tip the composition back in their favor. Then we will be left with both sides increasing (or reducing) the size of the court over and over again.
Some of the most prominent skeptics of expanding the Supreme Court have actually come from the left. Early last month, the distinguished Justice Stephen Breyer delivered a wide-ranging lecture at Harvard University on the public’s substantial respect for the role of the judiciary and stated: “I hope and expect that the court will retain its authority… which was hard won. But that authority, like the rule of law, depends on trust. A trust that the court is guided by legal principle, not politics. Structural alteration motivated by the perception of political influence can only feed that latter perception, further eroding that trust.”
In a 2019 interview with National Public Radio, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away last year, said: “If anything would make the court look partisan, it would be one side saying, ‘When we’re in power, we’re going to enlarge the number of judges, so we would have more people who would vote the way we want them to.’”
Other proposals have included setting age limits or restricting judges to serving 18-year terms. Our nation’s founders, who established the life tenure provision for judges, were well-attuned to human nature. In this question of altering the Supreme Court, we should defer to their wisdom.
In Federalist Paper #78, Alexander Hamilton wrote: “That inflexible and uniform adherence to the rights of the Constitution, and of individuals, which we perceive to be indispensable in the courts of justice, can certainly not be expected from judges who hold their offices by a temporary commission. Periodical appointments, however regulated, or by whomsoever made, would, in some way or other, be fatal to their necessary independence. If the power of making them was committed either to the executive or legislature, there would be danger of an improper complaisance to the branch which possessed it; if to both, there would be an unwillingness to hazard the displeasure of either; if to the people, or to persons chosen by them for the special purpose, there would be too great a disposition to consult popularity, to justify a reliance that nothing would be consulted but the Constitution and the laws.”
The Supreme Court is one of the greatest accomplishments of the American political system. But like all human-created governing entities, it will never be able to please everyone all of the time.
In an interview last October, President Biden said: “The last thing we need to do is turn the Supreme Court into just a political football, whoever has the most votes gets whatever they want.”
It will be in everyone’s best interest, regardless of political persuasion, if President Biden follows through on his own advice.
Victor Gelfuso is a recent graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a freshman at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at Victor Gelfuso.
