The political events of the past month have raised important questions about the future of conservatism in the United States. There is much which can be said individually about Republicans’ lackluster performance in the 2022 midterm elections and former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will seek another presidential term, but those two things can be fully understood when considered together.
Despite the numerous Republican electoral losses, there were some candidates who performed quite well — notably Gov. Ron DeSantis’ nearly 20-point victory in Florida, Gov. Mike DeWine’s 25-point win in Ohio, and Gov. Brian Kemp’s seven-point win in Georgia. Those were sharp contrasts from Republicans who underperformed in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial and Senate races, and the Senate races in Georgia, Arizona and New Hampshire.
When analyzing these differing outcomes, which sometimes took place even within the same state, a clear pattern emerges — the Republican midterm winners were the candidates who created their own personal platform and messaging around specific policy issues, while the ones who underperformed were those who branded themselves as hardcore pro-Trump candidates. In explaining what went wrong for many Republicans on midterm election night, outgoing Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania put it best: “We were in a moment, we were in a cycle, we were at a time when it’s good for Republicans for the race to be about President Biden, who is not popular, whose policies have failed. and instead, President Trump had to insert himself and that changed the nature of the race.”
It is clear that Trump has become a liability for the Republican Party, and Republicans should look to new leaders to represent the conservative movement. Losing is an inevitable possibility of hard-fought political campaigns, and candidates who cannot accept defeat do not possess the temperament that is required for political office. Trump’s continuous denial of the 2020 presidential election results has done immense damage to American politics and the credibility of the Republican Party. This conduct was an unfortunate turn of events for someone who, despite his flaws, was moderately successful in enacting conservative policy.
But there are other reasons why Trump would not be a good nominee for the 2024 presidential election. His recent attacks on effective Republican governors such as DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, as well as his former ally Vice President Mike Pence, demonstrates an immense lack of loyalty toward fellow conservatives who will not go along with the former president’s actions.
Furthermore, winning elections requires persuading people of the merits and value of one’s ideas and policies, but Trump’s political persona and style of rhetoric is alienating to many people who might otherwise be willing to consider the conservative point of view.
Finally, Trump has become a hindrance even to Republicans who have sought to distance themselves from him as much as possible. After the awful Jan. 6, 2021 riots, it has become common for Democrats to brand anyone who is conservative as election deniers and conspiracy theorists.
For Republicans to move forward, they will have to recognize that it is possible to be a true conservative without agreeing with or going along with everything Trump says or does. Prominent conservatives such as George Will and the late Charles Krauthammer, as well as firmly conservative publications like National Review, have long expressed well-reasoned reservations and criticisms of Trump and his ability to act as an effective ambassador for conservatism while still remaining true to their conservative principles.
The Republican Party does not need to compromise or water down its principles and values to win elections, but it does need to draw a clear line about what is acceptable conduct from its candidates. As Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said in an interview with NBC a few weeks ago, “The American people want a way forward that actually focuses on ideas — ideas that will make their lives better; not just their lives but that for future generations. Those who were most closely aligned with the former president underperformed. Those who were talking about the future, who had managed their states well, they overperformed. We as a party need to have a debate about ideas. In that debate, we need to explain to the American people exactly where we think our country should go.”
Conservatism developed as a distinct political movement in America in the 1950s with the writings and ideas of intellectuals such as Russell Kirk and William F. Buckley, and it manifested itself in the practical political vision and policies of President Ronald Reagan. Conservatives today need to look to the past to understand the way forward.
Will conservatism be a movement and the GOP be a party of a coherent and articulable political philosophy of good governance, or will it be nothing more than a cult-of-personality? Those are the questions Republicans must decide. The future of the party, and the country as a whole, depend on it.
