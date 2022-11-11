Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska is one of the most mild-mannered members of the United States Congress. Regardless of one’s political views, it is easy to recognize that his conduct is exemplary in today’s intense political culture. Sasse is also an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and is not the type of political figure one would expect to spark an intense reaction. Sasse is considering accepting a position as president of the University of Florida, but when he went to visit last month, hundreds of students protested his presence. Why? Well, he committed the offense of being a conservative on a university campus.
As reported by CNN, when Sasse went to meet with students and faculty, about 300 students protested his candidacy to become the university’s next president. The student protestors expressed disdain for the senator’s political views — particularly his opposition to abortion and his disagreement with the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision establishing constitutional protection of same-sex marriage.
Unfortunately, this is only the most recent example of the contempt towards those who hold conservative beliefs that is increasing on many campuses. The great irony of events like these is that they fly in the face of academia’s exalted values of diversity, equity and inclusion. It is increasingly apparent that diversity does not apply to different opinions and beliefs, that equity is not extended to ensuring equal opportunity for expressing opposing viewpoints, and that inclusion does not apply for those whose beliefs differ from academia’s dominant liberal consensus.
The students who protested Sasse’s visit are especially misdirected. A university president is not responsible for making decisions on political issues and he made it clear that his personal politics would not influence the performance of his administrative duties. The students who felt offended by the thought of a conservative being the president of their university need to learn that if a person simply disagrees with them about a political issue, it does not mean that they have anything against them personally.
Any fair analysis of Sasse’s credentials would show that he is well qualified for the role of a university president. As a holder of a doctorate from Yale, former professor and university president, United States senator and author, Sasse brings a lot to the table. When it comes to his personal views, they are well within the parameters of mainstream political opinion. Roughly half the country identifies as pro-life, and it was not long ago that most Americans disagreed with same-sex marriage, including prominent liberal politicians such as former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and President Joe Biden. Disqualifying a university president candidate simply because they hold conservative views does no service to students and in fact deprives them of valuable learning opportunities. Part of becoming a mature adult is coming to the realization that not everyone will always see things the same way as oneself, and a large part of gaining this understanding is developing experience with people who have different values and beliefs.
What, then, causes many college students to have such antipathy towards conservative ideas and opposing viewpoints? It is probably because they are not frequently exposed to different ways of thinking. College and university classes often present liberal perspectives on controversial issues as the default and only mainstream position. Consequently, students often assume people only hold conservative views out of prejudice.
In today’s colleges and universities, it is easy to find numerous political science, philosophy, sociology, history and literature classes which challenge traditional ways of thinking, but there is little opportunity for learning about conservative ideas. Unless students are taught that good-willed and intelligent people often take reasoned and thoughtful conservative positions on political issues, we can expect more hyperbolic reactions from young adults who come into contact with those who disagree with them about politics.
Professors and administrators need to commit themselves to exposing students to both sides of important debates and remaining neutral in the classroom. The state of our nation’s civic discourse will not be improved by ignoring or dismissing the views of half of the country. One of the main purposes of education is to become proficient at civilly interacting with a wide range of ideas, even those one deeply opposes. Sasse put it best: “Good teaching isn’t indoctrination, and it shouldn’t be indoctrination. Good teaching is initiating people into debates.”
