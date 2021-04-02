First Principles: Conservative disposition one of caution

A caution toward change is a key disposition of the conservative mind. For the everyday conservative-leaning person, this feeling often takes a more instinctual rather than intellectual form.
However, two historical thinkers devoted much ink to providing a philosophical justification to this cautious approach — The Irish statesman and philosopher Edmund Burke in his 1790 pamphlet, “Reflections on the Revolution in France,” and the English philosopher Michael Oakeshott in his 1956 essay, “On Being Conservative.”
It is an oversimplification to characterize conservatism as opposition to all change. Burke, who is regarded as the philosophical founder of conservatism, opened his “Reflections” with the pronouncement: “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation.” Since change is a necessary fact of life, conservatism is a way of approaching change and making an assessment of the potential effects that changes may have. In Oakeshott’s words, “to be conservative is not merely to be averse from change; it is also a manner of accommodating ourselves to changes.”
The conservative caution toward change starts from the conscious or unconscious recognition that the complexities of society are beyond the understanding available to a single individual. Human beings are complicated entities and societies, which are composed of millions of individuals, are infinitely more intricate. Law, custom, culture, religion, literature, commerce and historical experience all have certain and sometimes subtle ways of shaping a society, and the total extent of any change in any area of life is usually not readily perceptible.
As Oakeshott wrote, “innovating is an activity which generates not only the ‘improvement’ sought, but a new and complex situation of which this is only one of the components. The total change is always more extensive than the change designed; and the whole of what is entailed can neither be foreseen nor circumscribed.” Therefore, “whenever there is innovation, there is the certainty that the change will be greater than was intended, that there will be loss as well as gain and that the loss and the gain will not be equally distributed among the people affected.” For this reason, the conservative is justified in approaching innovations with a good dose of skepticism. As Oakeshott described, “What others plausibly identify as timidity, he recognizes in himself as rational prudence.”
Every system, whether political or social, must have certain first principles upon which all subsequent developments are based. These developments can be debated as to how well they fit with the society’s foundations, but when the principles themselves are called into question, common beliefs, values and ideas begin to fade.
As Burke noted, “When ancient opinions and rules of life are taken away, the loss cannot possibly be estimated. From that moment, we have no compass to govern us, nor can we know distinctly to what port we steer.”
Human life is inherently filled with uncertainty, but practical necessity requires us to take certain things as given. Although debate can bring forth new wisdom, it is necessary for societies to agree that certain questions have already been settled, because it is certainty and settledness that creates order, and order is the foundation of society. As Russell Kirk summarized, “From revelation, from right reason, from poetic vision, from much study, from the experience of the species, we human beings have learned certain ways and principles of order.”
From these observations, conservatism recognizes the value of tradition, which is the result of the deliberation of many minds over time.
As described by Burke: “Political arrangement, as it is a work for social ends, it is to be only wrought by social means. There mind must conspire with mind. Time is required to produce that union of minds which alone can produce all the good we aim at. Our patience will achieve more than our force.”
From all of this, conservatism develops certain general principles for dealing with change, the fundamental being that change should be slow and precise rather than rapid and large, and that changes should flow from what has come before rather than start with something entirely new.
As Oakeshott wrote, conservatism “favors a slow rather than a rapid pace, and pauses to observe current consequences and make appropriate adjustments.”
We can all see that some changes are beneficial, but conservatism recognizes that well-intentioned changes can produce unintended consequences.
Among the principal observations contributed by Burke is that changes should not be undertaken during periods of strong anger and emotion because “rage and frenzy will pull down more in half an hour than prudence, deliberation, and foresight can build up in a hundred years.”
There is room for debate as to how these principles apply to particular circumstances and questions, but prudence is at the heart of this way of thinking, and in our fast-paced world, caution is a trait that cannot be too highly valued.
Victor Gelfuso is a recent graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a freshman at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at Victor Gelfuso.
