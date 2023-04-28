Last month, the Wall Street Journal released an illuminating report on the state of the American social fabric.
The survey conducted by the Journal and University of Chicago found the values that were once held by many Americans to be of substantial importance only decades ago are those which are most in decline in the present day. The poll found 38% of Americans viewed patriotism as very important, down from 70% in 1998. Similarly, only 39% viewed religion as very important, down from 62% in 1998. The values of having children and community involvement also showed notable declines from recent decades. The report further noted that “younger Americans in particular place low importance on these values, many of which were central to the lives of their parents.” In contrast, Americans’ value of money as something very important increased from 31% in 1998 to 43% in 2023.
These trends are concerning for numerous reasons. Each of these traditional values which are now in decline are things which are inherently directed towards concern for others, something which is crucial for the flourishing of a country, directed towards the common good of all of its citizens.
Religion, patriotism, family life and community engagement help temper the individualism which is inherent within human nature, as they inspire us to care about things which are bigger than ourselves. These institutions and values, in turn, also provide some of the most fundamental sources of social support and meaning in life. These areas of life played a crucial role in forming the foundations of civil society — the space which exists between the individual and the state — and providing a groundwork of common values citizens can share despite their other differences.
As the social and political philosopher Edmund Burke recognized long ago, “To be attached to the subdivision, to love the little platoon we belong to in society is the first principle (the germ as it were) of public affections. It is the first link in the series by which we proceed toward a love to our country and to mankind.”
While these values are indeed highly personal and are largely developed outside the political realm, the fading of cultural norms leaves citizens and the country as a whole without a sense of direction and purpose in life. This data also demonstrates that it is naive to believe that national unity can be achieved through politics. Unity comes from pre-political values, and common agreement about the things that matter most in life is what encourages friendship, civility and good will between citizens who disagree about the details when it comes to politics. Politics will always be about the reconciliation of conflicting interests, and the less citizens share in underlying values, the less likely it is they will agree about practical political policies.
Political philosophers throughout history have also recognized the importance of a strong civil society in preserving limited government and ordered liberty. In his extensive study of American democracy in the 1830s, the French writer Alexis de Tocqueville recognized the important role that religion, family life, and local civic organizations played in serving community needs. However, Tocqueville’s great fear was that if Americans became too individualistic and concerned with their own personal lives, they would be too willing to hand over important community responsibilities to the government, thus leading to a large, centralized, administrative state.
Past generations of Americans passed down these values for good reasons, and as the underlying foundations of civic life, they have just as much relevance today. We should continue to recognize their importance and work toward their preservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.