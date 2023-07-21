The Supreme Court’s ruling in 303 Creative v. Elenis, holding that the First Amendment’s free speech clause prevents Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act from forcing a Christian website designer to provide wedding announcements for same-sex marriages, has been the subject of much misrepresentation.
The business owner in the case, a graphic designer who creates many kinds of digital content, decided to expand her services to include custom websites for wedding announcements. Since she was not simply selling generic products to all patrons, but rather custom-tailored websites to each customer, the court rightly concluded that each website is an act of individual expression. Since the case involved the expression of messages through a business product, the court held that the First Amendment protects businesses from creating products conveying messages in which they do not believe.
This was an unsurprising result given the landmark 1943 case West Virginia Board of Education v. Barnette, in which the Supreme Court held that compelled speech is not free speech. Despite the simple application of free speech case law to the facts of this case, Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissenting opinion alleged that the ruling created “a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class” and “a new license to discriminate.”
Contrary to critics’ claims, the ruling was not a license for businesses to discriminate. That is because the facts of the case and the legal question it presented were not about whether businesses can discriminate against certain groups of customers in providing services, but rather about whether business owners can be compelled by the government to provide services which express messages in which the business does not believe.
The graphic designer in the case was willing to provide services to all customers, but since she believes that each of her custom-made websites is an expression of her own ideas, she would not create content which contradicted her own beliefs, among which is that marriage is the union of one man and one woman. The designer never said she would simply never do business with customers who are gay. On the contrary, she would serve all people as long as they did not request products which were at odds with her personal beliefs, meaning that she was perfectly fine creating digital content for customers who are gay if they requested products other than same-sex wedding announcements. Similarly, she also declines to serve heterosexual customers who request products that are contrary to her personal beliefs.
Neither did the designer single out same-sex marriages for exclusion. Rather, she specified that she would not create any websites promoting messages contrary to her personal views, which, as the court noted, included, “works that encourage violence, or defy her religious beliefs by, say, promoting atheism.” It is therefore the content of the product desired, and not the personal characteristics of the customer, which was relevant in the business’ declining to perform a service.
This ruling does not mean that businesses can now refuse services to customers on the basis of race, sex, or sexual orientation, because a business which categorically refused to serve all gay people, or persons of a specific race, or some other classification, would not have constitutional protection. A business that refuses to provide services to customers based on these personal characteristics would not be exercising discretion in the types of messages it endorses by limiting what types of products it provides. For example, a car salesman opposed to same-sex marriage would not be able to claim constitutional protection in refusing to serve all gay persons, because selling a car does not communicate any ideas about one’s beliefs about the nature of marriage.
This decision thus protects all Americans’ free speech rights, because as the court noted, “Under Colorado’s logic, the government may compel anyone who speaks for pay on a given topic to accept all commissions on that same topic — no matter the underlying message — if the topic somehow implicates a customer’s statutorily protected trait.” Applying antidiscrimination laws in such a way would mean “governments could compel an atheist muralist to accept a commission celebrating Evangelical zeal, and they could require a gay website designer to create websites for a group advocating against same-sex marriage.”
Nor was this case an example of conservative judicial bias. Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote the majority opinion, also wrote the court’s landmark opinion in Bostock v. Clayton County, which held that the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. Both opinions show that Gorsuch follows the text of laws to whatever results he believes they yield, regardless of political preferences.
This ruling is ultimately a victory both for the Constitution and the rights it enshrines for all Americans. It is far more significant than simply protecting citizens’ freedom to hold differing beliefs on the nature of marriage — rather, it reaffirms that Americans can express whatever ideas they believe, and the state cannot force them to communicate those which they do not.
