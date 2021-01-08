First Principles: How I became a conservative

To be a conservative at 19 years old is not a common position.
For those of my peers who share my civic-mindedness, “conservative” is probably the last word that they would use to describe themselves. Progressivism is popular among people my age, and many of my right-leaning peers would probably prefer to call themselves “libertarians.”
I personally think one-word labels are a bit too simplistic to encompass all of the nuances of the political spectrum, but for all practical purposes, it is easiest to describe myself as a conservative, which, in the broadest sense, I take to mean a person with a deep appreciation for tradition and a caution toward change.
With this being my first conservative column, readers may find it interesting how I arrived at this uncommon position.
I never had a particular interest in politics as a child. It was not until I was about 14 years old that I really started to pay attention to politics, and much of my outlook has been formulated in the last few years.
Many of my peers would probably view my childhood upbringing and current lifestyle as being pretty old-fashioned. I was raised with all of the “old rules” about life, and throughout my years, I never doubted them. Rather than experiencing a rebellious stage during my teenage years, it was at this period that I made the decision to fully embrace the values that I was raised with.
What led my assent to social conservatism was a series of observations that I made regarding myself and my generation. Growing up, I was always a bit surprised by the absence of religion in the lives of kids my age, but it was not until my teenage years, the time at which a person first has to make serious moral choices while under influence from all directions, that I really recognized a cultural difference between religious and secular teenagers. I noticed that those of us with more traditional and faith-based upbringings were often spared from many of the tragic consequences that so sadly befall young people as a result of free-spirited “experimentation.”
It was during this period of my life that I learned of the tremendously beneficial restraint that religion places upon the human passions. I also realized that laws, rules, prohibitions and many of the other things that are so often criticized as restrictions upon “freedom” only exist to protect us from harm.
Around age 16, I developed a passion for reading, and since then, I have read extensively on philosophy, theology, political theory and history. Through all of this study, I have learned how complex are human beings and the political systems we comprise.
Out of all the political theorists I have read thus far, the most compelling was undoubtedly the 18th-century Irish statesman Edmund Burke. Burke, recognizing the complexity of peoples and politics, argued that stable societies only develop as a result of centuries worth of deliberation and the transmission of values over time. For this reason, it is imprudent to believe that a single generation possesses the competence to disregard or reject the wisdom of its ancestors.
In Burke’s own words, “the individual is foolish, but the species is wise.” Burke’s astute analysis confirmed my feelings that, as a general principle, traditions, laws, rules, customs and manners only exist for as long as they do, and are only passed on from generation to generation because they serve some good purpose, and that when we so urgently tear them down or pour scorn upon them, we do so at our own peril.
Following the principles of Edmund Burke, the contemporary English philosopher Roger Scruton has written: “Conservatism starts from a sentiment that all mature people can readily share: the sentiment that good things are easily destroyed, but not easily created.” Another Englishman, the late Michael Oakeshott, described this conservative sentiment in a rather poetic way: “To be conservative is to prefer the familiar to the unknown, to prefer the tried to the untried, fact to mystery, the actual to the possible, the limited to the unbounded, the near to the distant, the sufficient to the superabundant, the convenient to the perfect, present laughter to utopian bliss.”
I have spoken much of the conservative sentiment in this column. Going forward, I hope to explain how this sentiment and the writings of key thinkers can be applied to the issues we face in the present day. I also wish to show how the conservative intellectual tradition leaves room to adapt to an ever-evolving social atmosphere. I hope this column will be a place for intelligent reflection on the wisdom of the past, and whether you agree or disagree, that it will be beneficial for all who read it.
I thank The Daily Star and its editors for providing me this great opportunity.
Victor Gelfuso is a recent graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a freshman at Siena College. Readers can contact him at victor@gtechmarine.com and follow him on Facebook at victorgelfusospeaking.
