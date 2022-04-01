First Principles: How we should teach history

Debates about how American history should be taught at all levels of education, from elementary school to college, have dominated public discourse in recent years, and central to the controversy is how curriculum should approach the birth of our nation and the key individuals of the American Revolution.
As anyone who has closely studied the past knows, history is not an easy discipline. Historical events consist of objective facts, but giving a neutral account of history is easier said than done, for the description of events is influenced by subjective viewpoints. For that reason, a firm foundation of historical study should begin with a wide range of primary sources that provide as many possible accounts of an event or historical period. After a thorough examination of firsthand testimony, these documents can be supplemented with secondary sources of varying perspectives.
When it comes to teaching young Americans about the Founding Fathers, the best and simplest solution is to let the founders speak for themselves. Men like George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton, John Adams and John Jay left behind volumes of books, essays, letters and personal journals that explained their views on a wide range of subjects and issues.
This close reading of the founders would help students understand the complexities of each of their individual lives, and the ways in which they approached the societal issues of their time, especially in regard to their respective roles in slavery. Most young Americans know that many of the Founding Fathers were slaveholders, but they are not well aware of the unique nuances of each historical figure. Thomas Jefferson’s “Notes on the State of Virginia“ reveal his internal conflict over the issue of slavery and the tensions between his philosophical principle that all men are created equal and the racial prejudices he inherited from the culture around him, while the letters of other founders, such as John Adams, show a lifelong commitment to opposing slavery.
An emphasis on primary sources would also help improve much-needed civics education. Many students are lucky if they are required to read the most important sections of the Federalist Papers, let alone all 85 essays that expound the meaning of our nation’s founding document. Reading the Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation, and the Constitution in their entirety should also be a fundamental part of any American history curriculum. Other works such as George Washington’s farewell address, Benjamin Franklin’s autobiography and Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense” provide further insight into the lives and ideas of the leaders who led the charge for American independence.
“The Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” and Booker T. Washington’s “Up From Slavery,” classic personal accounts of two men overcoming being born into slavery and rising to prominent positions of national leadership, are also important writings every American should read in order to increase their understanding of slavery in the United States.
The French political philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville’s magisterial “Democracy in America,” published in two volumes in 1835 and 1840, remains the most thorough and insightful analysis of American society and government by an outside observer. Tocqueville’s observations composed during his travel tour of the United States in 1831 give a very fair account of both the young nation’s accomplishments and faults.
After developing a thorough knowledge of important historical figures’ own life stories, and the accounts of those around them, students will be better suited for further study, which can include more modern appraisals of historical figures and events.
A successful history curriculum should aim to allow students to view American history within its cultural context through the lens of those who experienced it firsthand, with the goal of leaving them with a better understanding and deeper appreciation of the complexities that came to form our singular nation.
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a student at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at Victor Gelfuso.
