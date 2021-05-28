First Principles:It’s time for executive term limits in NY

The underlying principle behind the entire American political structure is the restraint and diffusion of power. And nothing restrains power more than limits upon how long any one person may wield it.
Although the 22nd Amendment’s establishment of presidential term limits did not come into effect until 1951, President George Washington started the tradition of serving only two terms right from the birth of the presidency. Whether imposed by law or political convention, limits upon the duration of time in office run deep in the American political tradition. It is therefore no surprise that many states have extended this practice to state governments. A total of 36 states have various term limits upon state offices. Absent from this list, however, is our own Empire State.
In a year ripe with numerous scandals at our state’s highest level of government, it is worth considering whether New York should enact term limits of its own upon state offices. Although term limits are widely popular among voters, the well-respected Brookings Institution has noted that legislative term limits tend to reduce the skill of lawmakers by preventing them from gaining long-term exposure to the legislative process.
But there is still merit in placing more restrictions on the executive branch of government. For one, the experience issue involved with legislative term limits generally would not apply to top-level executive offices. Most politicians who ascend to the level of governor already have years of experience serving in other offices of government.
The intrinsic characteristics of modern executive power make further restraints even more necessary. While in theory, the legislative branch is the most powerful since it creates the substance of laws, the executive branch centralizes the most power in a single individual with the office of governor. In contrast, legislative power is divided between two houses in our bicameral system of the state Senate and state Assembly, which together comprise more than 200 individual legislators. Additionally, as legislatures at both the federal and state levels transfer more of their responsibilities to administrative agencies, many regulating activities now fall under the purview of the governor and his cabinet, further strengthening the influence of the executive branch.
Throughout the past decade, state Sen. Joseph Griffo of the 47th district has introduced legislation (Senate Bill S3875) that is modeled after presidential term limits and would restrict any individual from being elected New York State governor more than twice, as well as restrict anyone who has served more than two years of another governor’s term of office from being elected more than once. The bill would also restrict anyone from serving as attorney general and comptroller for more than two terms.
In Federalist Paper #51, James Madison famously wrote: “What is government itself, but the greatest of all reflections on human nature? If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself.”
American political theory has always started from the premise that human beings are inherently flawed. But this fallen nature does not negate the need for governance. It, in fact, necessitates it.
But as Madison also noted in a speech at the end of his career: “The essence of government is power and power, lodged as it must be in human hands, will ever be liable to abuse.”
Limiting the length of executive power is one way to lessen the abuse of power that is inevitable in any human system.
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a student at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at Victor Gelfuso.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.