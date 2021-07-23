After more than one year since the beginning of the ambiguous “police reform” movement, the results are quite clear. A Police Executive Research Forum survey of nearly 200 police departments found an 18% increase in the resignation rate and a 45% increase in the retirement rate of police officers in the past year.
We have all heard the stories of increasing crime nationwide. To be fair, something as complex as crime rates cannot be reduced down to any single cause, but common sense would dictate that defunding the ones whose job it is to prevent crime would not help matters.
We have been told that the whole “system” of policing in America is corrupt. If this is true, then the only logical conclusion is to tear the whole system down, and this appears to be the line of reasoning taken by many municipal leaders. An August 2020 Forbes article reported that at least 13 U.S. cities had defunded police department budgets, including New York City, which cut $1 billion of funding to the NYPD for 2021. In June 2020, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a proposal to disband the city’s police department. In June 2020, the New York Times published an op-ed titled “Yes, we mean literally abolish the police.” The constant news stories of crime and disorder prove that these ideas have consequences.
Mistaken perceptions of the police are partly understandable. The killing of George Floyd was clearly wrong. Any death, and especially that of Mr. Floyd’s, makes a hard pull on our emotions. But emotion clouds reason, and it is precisely in moments of strong anger that drastic actions should never be taken. There has been a strong tendency among the media and activists to lump the deaths of Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, Adam Toledo, Ma’khia Bryant and Daunte Wright under one broad label of “police brutality,” despite the fact that all of these incidents involved completely different circumstances.
The police-public relationship is a two-way street. We have heard numerous proposals for police reform, but there has been virtually no discussion of citizen reform. How will “systemic” and “structural” alterations to the entire institution of the police as a whole prevent the root causes of the tragic loss of life; namely, that citizens all too frequently resist arrest, fight the police, fail to stop reaching for what looks to be weapons, and commit the crimes that cause the police to be called in the first place? A 2019 National Police Foundation report of 1,006 police shootings reported that “in 96% of incidents, at least one subject possessed a weapon” and that “at least one subject had a firearm in 63% of incidents.”
And it does not take much perceptivity to see the irresponsible role that national media has had in fomenting anti-police sentiment. In almost all other contexts, placing collective blame upon an entire group of people because of the actions of a single individual is correctly seen as unjust stereotyping. But when it comes to police misconduct, the media and politicians often portray individual incidents as representative of everyday police interactions across the country.
What can this do but lead to further harm? When citizens are constantly told that the police are “systemically” corrupt and untrustworthy, they will probably be less likely to cooperate with the police, more likely to resist arrest, and police-public interactions will more often end in violence.
We are on our way to a vicious cycle. Decreased police funding means fewer resources and less training for police officers. Decaying police morale means more retirements and more resignations, and that means fewer police officers. Fewer police officers means longer shifts, increased police fatigue and frustration, and that will only lead to further strained relationships between officers and the public.
The first step to healing police-public relations is that Americans must remember that officers are regular people with families to whom they want to return safely at the end of each day. Police are also unique people since they are willing to put their lives on the line for the daily safety that we take for granted. But since police officers are human beings, they will make mistakes. That is why our justice system has lawyers, courts, judges, juries and due process.
Three centuries ago, John Locke wrote that individuals agree to live under the authority of government in return for the protection of life, liberty and property. But when citizens are attacked, possessions are stolen, and it is no longer safe to walk down the sidewalk in your own neighborhood, as is now the case in many American cities, neither life, nor liberty, nor property is secure, and the government is failing to uphold its principal responsibility to its citizens. The undermining of police authority by our own governmental leaders is a fundamental breach of the social contract that makes civil society possible.
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a student at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at Victor Gelfuso.
