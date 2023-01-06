The New York State Legislature’s recent decision to increase its salary demonstrates a need for an institutional mechanism that will ensure state lawmakers will remain accountable to the public.
In one of its final legislative actions for 2022, the Legislature approved a bill to increase state Senate and Assembly salaries from $110,000 to $142,000, making New York lawmakers the highest-paid state legislators in the nation. The 29% pay raise comes at a time when New Yorkers are facing the brunt of decades-high inflation.
The vote for the salary increase conveniently did not take place until after the most recent election, and with the Legislature’s raise taking effect in 2023, lawmakers will not have to face dissatisfied voters for nearly two years, when the issue will have faded from voters’ memories. Current New York law prohibits a sitting state Legislature from raising its salary within a current legislative session, but that does not go far enough. Instead, a state constitutional provision resembling the 27th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits Congressional salary changes from taking effect until after an election first takes place, would be more effective. Such a measure would increase democratic accountability by providing taxpayers an opportunity to vote out politicians who raise their salaries against public opinion.
An even better idea would be to require that all legislative salary increases be directly approved by voters in a ballot referendum before being allowed to take effect. Taxpayers foot the bill for government salaries, so they should directly decide whether or not an increase is appropriate. Politics is one of the only professions where members can give themselves raises and the ability of state legislatures to set their own salaries without direct accountability to voters poses an inherent conflict of interest for lawmakers whose priority should be running the state government as economically efficient as possible.
Some have argued that a higher-paid legislature promotes better representation, but modest salaries ensure that candidates enter politics out of a desire for public service rather than as a long-term career. Being a state legislator is a demanding job and our lawmakers do deserve a moderate reward for their service, but the previous $110,000 salary was already generous enough, and formerly placed New York’s as the second-highest paid state legislature in the United States. The new increase in state legislative pay further encourages political careerism, and will only induce state lawmakers to place reelection as their top priority.
The salary increase also comes with a $35,000 limit on outside income, but that will only discourage citizens who have been successful in other careers from entering public service if they will be required to give up their other professions. Not being completely reliant on political office for one’s source of livelihood allows for greater independence in political decision-making and is something that should be encouraged.
Serving in state government was originally viewed as a part-time method of public service and not a lifelong career. Although the tasks of modern governance often require more time and dedication, many high-functioning states continue to live up to the ideal of citizen legislatures and New York should look to their examples as a model. The state’s current trajectory, characterized by high volumes of legislation, inflated salaries, and constant campaigning to ensure continuation of office, runs the risk of creating a political class that is disconnected from ordinary citizens.
