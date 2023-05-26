As a day of both sorrow and celebration, Memorial Day is unique from most other holidays, but these conflicting emotions reveal that Memorial Day shows the best of America.
Memorial Day is primarily poignant and solemn, as we commemorate the 1.1 million lives that were lost in securing liberty throughout our country’s history. But it is also a day of pride as we recognize the heroism of our fallen soldiers and the righteousness of the American principles they gave their lives to uphold. These contrasting, yet equally powerful, feelings are best expressed in a famous letter of condolence written by President Abraham Lincoln to a widowed mother upon the loss of her sons in the Civil War:
“Dear Madam,
“I have been shown in the files of the War Department a statement of the Adjutant General of Massachusetts that you are the mother of five sons who have died gloriously on the field of battle.
“I feel how weak and fruitless must be any words of mine which should attempt to beguile you from the grief of a loss so overwhelming. But I cannot refrain from tendering to you the consolation that may be found in the thanks of the Republic they died to save.
“I pray that our Heavenly Father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement, and leave you only the cherished memory of the loved and lost, and the solemn pride that must be yours to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of Freedom.
Yours, very sincerely and respectfully,
Abraham Lincoln”
Self-sacrifice is the greatest of human virtues, and we owe an insurmountable debt to those who gave everything. As President Ronald Reagan once said, when soliders die, they give up two lives — the one they were living and the one they would have lived. On Memorial Day, we remember the friendships cut short, unfulfilled dreams and the memories that would have been made.
In addition to being soldiers, our patriots were also mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. When our protectors gave their lives, they left behind families, friends and entire communities. On Memorial Day, we also give tribute to all of those who have lost a loved one in duty, and who had a role in raising a defender of freedom; those who continue on with the absence of the departed as they fight everyday battles long after the war is over.
Since our country’s founding it has always been our principles, values and ideals that have brought us together, and on Memorial Day, we remember those unifying beliefs as we stand in common gratitude for those who gave everything to defend them. On Memorial Day, we can take pride in the nobility of our nation’s founding principles — the inherent worth and dignity of every individual, endowed by their creator with the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and the power of these principles to inspire ordinary people to risk everything to defend them. They gave up their lives, their liberty and their happiness, so that we can have ours.
Though we can never repay the debt we owe to those who gave all, on Memorial Day we commit to passing on the values and stories of those who made freedom possible. Patriotism and gratitude, like all other virtues, must be learned from an early age. There is no better lesson of civic education for a young citizen than attending a Memorial Day ceremony or speaking with a veteran or the family and friends of someone who dedicated their life to the American cause. So, before enjoying the sunshine and hot dogs, set aside some time to teach your children what Memorial Day, and America as a whole, is all about.
The ancient statesman and philosopher Cicero once said: “The life of the dead is placed in the memories of the living. The love you gave in life keeps people alive beyond their time. Anyone who was given love will always live on in another’s heart.” As long as we remember the love that we gave our departed heroes, their memory will always endure. And as long as our nation remembers the love that our departed patriots gave to our country, their memories too will forever live on in America’s heart.
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs High School and Siena College. He is a student at Albany Law School. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook @victorgelfuso.
