New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued a public health order declaring gun violence a state emergency and prohibiting the open and concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque and surrounding areas for 30 days. Not only is the policy based on faulty reasoning, but it also raises crucial constitutional issues.
Reasonable people can disagree about specific gun control policies, but the unconstitutionality of absolute prohibitions on firearms has clearly been settled by three landmark Supreme Court cases. The 2008 District of Columbia v. Heller case held that the Second Amendment protects an individual citizens’ right to own a firearm for lawful purposes and that the absolute prohibition of handguns was unconstitutional. The 2010 McDonald v. Chicago case held that the protection of individual rights included in the Second Amendment also applies to state governments by force of the 14th Amendment which provides that “no state shall deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law.” Most recently, the 2022 case New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen held that the Second and 14th Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home and such restrictions on that right must be “consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”
New Mexico’s executive order completely prohibits the carrying of firearms, so it is obvious that it violates all of these fundamental principles of constitutional law. Even staunch gun control advocates have realized the constitutional problems with the governor’s order. Congressman Ted Lieu wrote, “I support gun safety laws. However, this order from the Governor of New Mexico violates the U.S. Constitution. No state in the union can suspend the federal Constitution. There is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution.”
While there is no doubt of the sincerity and uprightness of the governor’s intentions, the policy basis for the public health emergency order and gun carrying ban does not make it any better. Almost all gun crime is committed with illegally-obtained firearms, and the order will only prevent law-abiding citizens from defending themselves. Since the order only applies to the carrying of firearms, it will only affect lawful gun owners. Those who are already violating the law by possessing an illegal gun cannot be expected to be deterred by another law simply banning the carrying of it in public.
Furthermore, the abuse of a right by some individuals does not justify the restriction of that right for all of society. Alcohol, which is not a constitutional right, kills 140,000 Americans every year, but there is never serious discussion of banning it simply because some individuals use it improperly. The same should be true with firearms, which have substantial benefits for society, including an estimated 50,000 to 2,000,000 instances of defensive firearm use every year.
Although it is unfortunate that this executive order was ever issued, it is nonetheless a perfect educational lesson on the importance of a written constitution, the rule of law, and the enshrinement of written civil rights and liberties within the Constitution.
The whole basis for written constitutions and the rule of law is to prevent government leaders from exercising arbitrary power. As Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson famously wrote, “The very purpose of a Bill of Rights was to withdraw certain subjects from the vicissitudes of political controversy, to place them beyond the reach of majorities and officials and to establish them as legal principles to be applied by the courts.”
The public health emergency order also illustrates the potential dangers of abusing emergency governmental powers. As the economist and political philosopher Friedrich Hayek wrote: “‘Emergencies’ have always been the pretext on which the safeguards of individual liberty have been eroded — and once they are suspended, it is not difficult for anyone who has assumed such emergency powers to see to it that the emergency will persist. Indeed, if all needs felt by important groups that can be satisfied only by the exercise of dictatorial powers constitute an emergency, every situation is an emergency situation.”
The governor’s order is far more significant than only the right to bear arms. It sets a dangerous precedent that public officials can declare emergencies at will and use them as a basis for suspending civil liberties. This time, it was the right to bear arms, but next time it could be freedom of speech, press or assembly.
