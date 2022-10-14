After the Supreme Court struck down a provision of New York’s handgun licensing law last June, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature replaced one problematic law with another.
In the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen case, the Supreme Court ruled that New York’s requirement that concealed carry permit applicants have a “proper cause” for wanting to carry a firearm that demonstrated a special need for self-protection was unconstitutional because it allowed for law-abiding citizens to be denied the ability to exercise their Second Amendment rights. In response, the state Legislature passed the Concealed Carry Improvement Act which substantially increased the number of requirements for obtaining a permit and severely limited the amount of locations in which firearms could legally be carried.
In the Bruen decision, the Supreme Court stated that governments could permissibly restrict the carrying of firearms in sensitive areas such as government buildings and schools. In response, the state Legislature decided to define “sensitive areas” to include museums, bus stations, libraries, public parks, banquet halls and numerous other locations — in short, many of the places a law-abiding citizen might want to carry a firearm for self-defense. The new law also prohibits carrying firearms on private property unless the owner expressly states that it is allowed, making most businesses gun-free zones by default unless explicitly stated otherwise.
Last week, a federal district judge issued a temporary restraining order barring enforcement of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act with respect to several of the defined “sensitive locations” and restricted areas. In NYSRPA v. Bruen, the Supreme Court stated that “expanding the category of ‘sensitive places’ simply to all places of public congregation that are not isolated from law enforcement defines the category of ‘sensitive places’ far too broadly.” The Supreme Court also held that firearm regulations must be “consistent with this Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.” Such broad prohibitions as those of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act impose a heavy burden on citizens’ self-defense abilities and depart from historical firearm regulations.
The temporary restraining order further noted that the private property restriction is problematic “because (through this prohibition) the State of New York is now making a decision for private property owners that they are perfectly able to make for themselves (and, in fact, did before the CCIA was enacted), as well as arguably compelling speech on a sensitive issue.”
A decision this week stayed that restraining order, allowing the law to remain in effect during the appeals process.
Aside from the constitutional issues associated with the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, New York’s gun control policy also highlights the practical problem with many gun laws, which is that no matter how well-intentioned they may be, they only have an impact on citizens who are already law-abiding and are not disposed to commit crimes in the first place.
The recurring problem with many gun control laws is that they are directed towards individuals who have already decided that they are willing to commit much more serious crimes. Someone who seeks to obtain a firearm to use to commit a crime has already decided that they are not dissuaded by the potential punishments for robbery, assault or murder. As a consequence, the lesser punishment for simple possession of an unregistered firearm is ineffective at changing their minds against breaking the law to obtain an illegal gun.
Those who are intent upon doing harm and who have illegally-obtained firearms will not be deterred by the expansion of gun-free zones in New York, but law-abiding citizens who have successfully obtained concealed carry permits will be prevented from protecting themselves and others. It will be up to a higher-level court to decide the ultimate fate of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, but the plaintiffs arguing against it have a strong case to stand on.
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a student at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at victorgelfuso.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.