First Principles:NY population loss should concern leaders

The Census Bureau recently reported that New York State’s population decreased by more than 300,000 between July 2020 and July 2021, with a net loss of more than 350,000 due to domestic migration. The United Van Lines annual National Mover Study, released on Jan. 3, reported that 63% of moves in New York state were outbound as opposed to only 37% inbound. This decline warrants attention from state legislators as they return to Albany to craft policy and conduct this year’s business.
Things like population change involve many factors, but the Empire State’s political climate appears to play an important role in New Yorkers’ decision to relocate, especially as many red state and purple state populations continue to rise. The start of a new year is one of the best times for reflection, and looking back on the state’s recent policy choices may shed some light on why New Yorkers have been packing up their bags.
In recent decades, New York has become an increasingly difficult environment to raise a family or operate a business. Crime has been a main concern for many residents, with numerous sheriffs and prosecutors citing the impediments to law enforcement caused by New York’s bail reform laws. Last October, Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl stated that these changes were the driving factor in his decision to retire at the end of his current term. Just a few weeks ago, WKTV reported on the increase in shoplifting in Oneida County, with Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol commenting: “That’s no fault of the business owner, that’s no fault of law enforcement, that’s no fault of the court system. That’s the fault of the State Legislature, because the laws currently in place are tying the hands of the prosecutors, and the court system, and law enforcement.”
While Albany lawmakers were looking for new ways to loosen laws on crime, law-abiding New York residents were making the case for the Supreme Court to restore their Second Amendment rights in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, challenging the constitutionality of New York’s restrictive pistol permit requirements. In November 2021, Remington Arms announced that it will be moving its headquarters to Georgia, citing New York’s unfriendly atmosphere to firearm ownership as a factor in the decision.
Firearm manufacturing is not the only industry that has been stifled by New York’s policies. Struggling small-scale landlords have gone without payment while the state Legislature has continuously prolonged its pandemic eviction moratorium, which is still not set to expire until the middle of this month.
Meanwhile, before cutting short a third gubernatorial term marred by scandal and political corruption, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo believed that one of New York’s major legislative accomplishments for 2021 was legalizing recreational marijuana. Good luck trying to explain to your teenagers the importance of making responsible health decisions while our state’s leaders laud recreational drug use as a mark of “progress.”
These issues highlight a fundamental problem with the way in which government functions in New York state. The primary purpose of politics is to reconcile the differing interests of a society, but upstate New York, which leans much more to the right in contrast with New York City, struggles from a serious lack of political representation caused by the disparity in population concentration in different areas of the state. With New York’s Democratic Party now holding supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature, combined with over a decade of control of the executive branch, there is no longer any need for the majority to make compromises with Republicans to enact legislation. Upstate New Yorkers have frequently called attention to these issues, only to have their concerns go unheard in Albany. Recognizing that casting their ballots has been largely ineffective in changing the direction of state policy, it is not surprising that many New Yorkers have decided to instead vote with their feet and take their tax dollars elsewhere.
As an upstate Democrat, Gov. Hochul has an opportunity to slow down the state’s plunge into progressive policy for the 2022 legislative session, but with this year’s Democratic gubernatorial primary shaping up to be a contest in proving which candidate leans farthest to the left, things will probably not be changing anytime soon.
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a student at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at Victor Gelfuso.
