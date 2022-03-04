First Principles: Politics, SCOTUS shouldn’t mix

As America prepares for the confirmation process of the next Supreme Court justice, Senate Republicans should exercise prudence in the coming weeks, both for the sake of repairing Americans’ perceptions of the Supreme Court, and for their own political strategy.
To begin with, we should recall that Supreme Court nominations have not always been as political and partisan as they are now. The originalist icon Justice Antonin Scalia was confirmed by a vote of 98-0, while the equally influential liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was also confirmed 96-3. Justice Stephen Breyer, who will be making his exit from the judiciary after the court’s current term, was confirmed 87-9. But in recent decades, Americans across the political spectrum have come to view the court as more political, as confirmation votes have frequently fallen along party lines.
There are many to blame for the politicization of the Supreme Court. The court itself has injured its own credibility by choosing to get involved with issues unaddressed by the text of the Constitution, which should be left to Congress and state legislatures. When the court did not interfere in thorny contemporary political questions that should be sorted out by voters and their representatives, Supreme Court nominations were not so politically consequential.
Although much harm has already been done, there is still the potential for confirmation hearings to return to the examination of a nominee’s qualifications rather than inquiries into a nominee’s supposed personal political views.
As an originalist, I understand the importance of trying to ensure that the court interprets the Constitution according to its original meaning, but preserving the integrity of the Supreme Court and indeed appointing more originalist justices in the future will require making compromises with the other side. Filling the next vacancy on the Supreme Court is a privilege of Democrats’ 2020 electoral victories, and Republicans should honor the rules of the game. Senate Republicans’ decisions in Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation vote should be strictly based on her qualifications. Disagreements of jurisprudence should not warrant the rejection of an otherwise well-qualified nominee.
It is also worth remembering that Senate Democrats already have enough votes to confirm any nominee that President Biden selects, so staunch opposition from Republicans would be unsuccessful and even politically counterproductive. Nor would the confirmation of President Biden’s nominee tip the current conservative advantage on the Supreme Court. Instead, voting to confirm a candidate who does not adhere to the originalist philosophy, yet nonetheless possesses strong credentials, would demonstrate Republicans’ commitment to institutional processes and would give progressives no excuse for fanciful ideas like expanding the size of the Supreme Court or making unprincipled character attacks on Republican-appointed nominees, such as those faced by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Many Republicans are understandably still aggrieved by the treatment received by Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett during their confirmation processes, but giving Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson a fair hearing is an opportunity for Republicans to take the high road. For that reason, Republicans should approach the confirmation hearing with an open mind and should not follow the example set by Democrats in recent Supreme Court nominations, who would not give Republican-appointed nominees even a shred of consideration.
With a successful academic record at Harvard University, a clerkship with the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, and her service on the federal District Court and the US Court of Appeals, Judge Jackson comes to the hearings with strong credentials, yet Senate Republicans are still entitled to a close examination of her judicial record. Reasonable people may come down on different sides of the question, but after all things are considered, Republicans’ decisions should be based strictly on qualifications — not politics; and hopefully that will set a new precedent for how both sides approach future Supreme Court nominations.
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a student at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at Victor Gelfuso.
