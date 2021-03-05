First Principles: Remembering Antonin Scalia

Feb. 13 marked five years since the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who is often described as one of the most important jurists of the 20th century, and indeed among the most influential figures in the history of American jurisprudence as a whole.
Appointed to the Supreme Court in 1986, Antonin Scalia was notable for his humor, his lively writing style, his wide-ranging friendships, including those with his jurisprudential opposites Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Elana Kagan, and his advocation of the legal philosophies of textualism and originalism.
Textualism holds that courts ought to stay close to the written text of the law when interpreting a statute and originalism holds that laws ought to be interpreted with the original meaning of the text as it would have been understood at the time that the law was adopted. Originalism and textualism stand in contrast to the idea of the Constitution as a “living” document whose meaning evolves over time without formal alteration of the text.
Justice Scalia was aware that laws and the Constitution itself will sometimes need amending, but he believed that any substantial changes in law must come from legislatures rather than courts, since legislators are the direct representatives of the people. Scalia believed that holding closely to the original meaning of the Constitution was key to preserving the separation of powers and maintaining the public’s faith in an independent judiciary. Originalists caution that deviation from the original meaning of the Constitution allows political questions to circumvent the democractic process and instead be left in the hands of “nine unelected judges,” as Scalia often said.
The foundations of originalism take their root in the philosophical principles that underlie our nation’s Constitution and positive law in general. Following the political philosophy tradition of John Locke, our founders subscribed to the doctrine of social contract theory, which posits that individuals surrender absolute personal freedom and agree to accept the authority of government in return for the protection of basic natural and civil rights. Constitutions, therefore, are the physical social contracts by which societies are bound together. Our Constitution’s provisions are the stipulations under which our forebears agreed to enter into civil society. But since no society could ever create all of its necessary laws all at once, our Constitution contains provisions for unaddressed subjects to be determined through the democratic process in Congress and state legislatures.
Scalia made the most accessible presentation of textualism and originalism in his 1997 book, “A Matter of Interpretation: Federal Courts and the Law.” In this work, Scalia dedicated numerous pages to distinguishing textualism from strict constructionism, which would interpret the words of the Constitution in their most literal sense. On the contrary, Scalia wrote: “Textualism should not be confused with so-called strict constructionism … A text should not be construed strictly, and it should not be construed leniently; it should be construed reasonably, to contain all that it fairly means.”
The Constitution specifies certain rights that are guaranteed and therefore removed from the realm of democratic debate. Scalia took issue with the court “finding” unwritten rights in the Constitution since these rulings would often end democratic debate on open political questions. Scalia believed that those who wish to create previously unexpressed legal rights ought to persuade their fellow citizens to amend the Constitution or enact laws recognizing the right rather than seeking judges to discover the right in the Constitution.
Distinguished Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall once said, “You do what you think is right and let the law catch up.” In contrast, Scalia believed that judges should rule according to what the text of the law explicitly means rather than what the judge thinks the law ought to be. Scalia recognized the appeal of the living constitution perspective, but argued that this method of jurisprudence will necessarily lead to the politicization of the judiciary. Since judges often differ in their ideas of justice, Scalia believed that questions of proper policy should be left to elected legislators rather than unelected judges.
In “A Matter of Interpretation,” Scalia warned that departure from the original meaning of the Constitution was already making the judiciary more partisan. In the conclusion, he writes, “The American people have been converted to belief in The Living Constitution, a ‘morphing’ document that means, from age to age, what it ought to mean. And with that conversion has inevitably come the new phenomenon of selecting and confirming federal judges, at all levels, on the basis of their views regarding a whole series of proposals for constitutional evolution.”
As we now see, during their confirmation processes, judicial nominees are often asked whether they believe the Constitution protects such-and-such a right or how they would rule in hypothetical cases that have not yet happened. These were prophetic words from one of the most brilliant minds to sit on our nation’s highest bench.
Victor Gelfuso is a recent graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a freshman at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at Victor Gelfuso.
