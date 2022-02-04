Feb. 6 marks 111 years since Ronald Reagan entered the world, and as we near two decades since his passing, President Reagan is still the most influential political figure of modern-day conservatism. Much has changed since Reagan made his exit from the political arena, and both conservatism and America as a whole need his vision now more than ever.
It is difficult to capture an extensive life such as Reagan’s in the space of a single column, but a highlight of his career was his style of messaging that made him an effective spokesman for conservatism.
My own interest in politics was motivated more by ideas and policy questions rather than individual politicians, but I have long held a personal admiration for Ronald Reagan, and I think my appreciation is driven by his skill in putting forth his ideas. As someone who writes on political subjects, I have always been impressed with Reagan’s ability to communicate enduring political principles into clear, concise and common language. I think the key to his success as “The Great Communicator,” was the sincerity behind his words and his ability to connect with everyday Americans.
Conservatism is about carrying on the best of what has come before us, and Reagan found much success in articulating the value of traditional ideas, patriotism, respect for the rule of law, faith, free enterprise, peace through strength, individual initiative and appreciation for our ancestors. Those principles were on display throughout his speeches, whether he was making the case for limited government in “A Time for Choosing,” delivering his famous impassioned plea for liberty at the gates of the Berlin Wall, or commemorating the sacrifices of the heroes at the beaches of Normandy.
And although he defended his views confidently, he was able to do so in a positive and respectful way. Nevertheless, in his farewell address, Reagan said, “I never thought it was my style or the words I used that made a difference: it was the content. I wasn’t a great communicator, but I communicated great things” that “came from the heart of a great nation — from our experience, our wisdom and our belief in the principles that have guided us for two centuries.”
As I recently read his 1990 autobiography, “An American Life,” what I found most interesting about Reagan was actually not his presidency, but the road that led to his entry into public life. The most enjoyable part of the book was its first pages in which Reagan happily recounted his childhood in Dixon, Illinois, which he called “a small universe where I learned standards and values that would guide me for the rest of my life.”
Reagan wrote that “growing up in a small town is a good foundation for anyone who decides to enter politics,” and his early years in Dixon allowed him to “get to know people as individuals, not as blocs or members of special interest groups.”
I believe that what made him appeal to so many Americans was that he was a leader to whom they could relate on a personal level. Despite his rise to success as both a Hollywood movie star and prominent political leader with dozens of influential friends and acquaintances, he always held on to the values he developed in Dixon. Reflecting on his upbringing, Reagan recalled: “I grew up observing how the love and common sense of purpose that unites families is one of the most powerful glues on earth and that it can help them overcome the greatest of adversities. I learned that hard work is an essential part of life — that by and large, you don’t get something for nothing — and that America was a place that offered unlimited opportunity to those who did work hard. I learned to admire risk takers and entrepreneurs, be they farmers, or small merchants, who went to work and took risks to build something for themselves and their children, pushing at the boundaries of their lives to make them better.”
Those experiences left him with a true hopefulness for the future of America, but Reagan’s optimism was different from that of many politicians. His was not an overambitious idealism that government can create a path to “progress” and solve all of the challenges faced by our country, but it was rather a firm belief that America’s citizenry — ordinary people like parents, farmers, and small business owners — could best serve the needs of their country and bring about positive change through their own initiative. Reagan’s political philosophy came from the understanding that government is most effective when it seeks to create an environment where family, church, civic association, business and local community can flourish.
In his final farewell as president, Reagan remarked that “as long as we remember our first principles and believe in ourselves, the future will always be ours.” Three decades later, that advice still holds true.
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a student at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at Victor Gelfuso.
