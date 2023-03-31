The latest example of academia’s ideological echo chamber takes us to Stanford University’s law school.
On March 9, students disrupted a lecture by federal Judge Kyle Duncan, who was invited to participate in a discussion by Stanford’s Federalist Society chapter, because they were displeased with his conservative legal opinions. What makes the events at Stanford even more egregious when compared to other recent examples of free speech being stifled on American campuses is that the law school’s associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion, who was supposed to ensure that Duncan was permitted to speak, claimed that his “opinions from the bench land as absolute disenfranchisement” of the students’ rights. Apparently, diversity does not apply to different opinions and beliefs, equity is not extended to ensuring equal opportunity for expressing opposing viewpoints, and inclusion does not apply for those whose beliefs differ from progressive orthodoxy.
The need for freedom of expression at colleges and universities has been a much-discussed topic in recent years and the case for open dialogue and debate is straightforward. The entire purpose of colleges and universities is the advancement of knowledge and ideas, and knowledge and ideas cannot be imparted if they cannot be expressed. Even ideas which one believes are wrong or incorrect contribute to the advancement of knowledge, for the challenging of conflicting perspectives allows individuals to further explain, clarify and defend their own views.
As the philosopher John Stuart Mill recognized long ago, “Though the silenced opinion be an error, it may, and very commonly does, contain a portion of truth; and since the general or prevailing opinion on any subject is rarely or never the whole truth, it is only by the collision of adverse opinions that the remainder of the truth has any chance of being supplied.”
That anyone on a campus would seek to restrict the range of thought and debate permitted is already troubling enough, but that future lawyers, especially ones at an institution as prominent as Stanford University, would seek to stifle free expression is particularly alarming. Citizens depend on lawyers and judges to uphold constitutional rights and civil liberties. A legal community without unwavering support for those principles puts the rights of all citizens in jeopardy. Furthermore, law students need to be able to handle hearing ideas they disagree with, because every good attorney needs to know how to argue both sides of a case. By shutting down ideas they do not like, Stanford’s law students stifled their own education.
Many Americans now realize that the stifling of free expression on campuses is a growing problem. The question is how to fix it. Some academic institutions have already made noble strides, and others can learn from them.
In 2014, the University of Chicago published the Chicago Principles of Free Expression. In articulating the university’s support for free expression, the principles declare that “the ideas of different members of the University community will often and quite naturally conflict. But it is not the proper role of the University to attempt to shield individuals from ideas and opinions they find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive. Although the University greatly values civility, and although all members of the University community share in the responsibility for maintaining a climate of mutual respect, concerns about civility and mutual respect can never be used as a justification for closing off discussion of ideas, however offensive or disagreeable those ideas may be to some members of our community.”
Adopting the Chicago Principles is a first step that all higher education institutions should take in unambiguously communicating their support for free expression and their expectations for students to respect these values. This should be followed through with real disciplinary consequences for students who silence the speech of others.
Increasing the intellectual diversity on campuses is also needed. If students were exposed to conservative ideas and perspectives more often, they would not feel such a culture shock when facing speakers with whom they disagree. More classes and freshman seminars should also be dedicated to studying the importance of free expression in education through key texts like John Stuart Mill’s “On Liberty,” John Milton’s “Areopagitica,” writings from the founding fathers, and First Amendment Supreme Court jurisprudence. Alumni should also keep a close eye on their alma maters and reserve their financial support for institutions which make a true commitment to free expression.
Finally, the Stanford students who disrupted the Federalist Society panel should complete a homework assignment on Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes’ judicial opinion in United States v. Schwimmer: “If there is any principle of the Constitution that more imperatively calls for attachment than any other, it is the principle of free thought — not free thought for those who agree with us but freedom for the thought that we hate.”
