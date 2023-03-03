The Supreme Court heard arguments this week in Biden v. Nebraska, the lawsuit that brings forth a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.
There has already been much debate over the ethical aspects of wide-scale student debt forgiveness, but the present case before the Supreme Court raises important constitutional issues about the proper domain of executive power that goes beyond the subject of debt cancelation itself.
The question before the court is whether Biden overstepped the authority granted to the secretary of education by Congress in the HEROES Act to “waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision applicable to the student financial assistance programs,” to address financial issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The challenge to Biden’s student loan forgiveness program rests on the fact that Congress never voted to completely cancel student debt, nor did it delegate its authority to make such a decision to the executive branch. Under the constitutional “major questions doctrine,” executive agency decisions which have far-reaching economic and political consequences must have a direct authorization by Congress.
As Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in last summer’s West Virginia v. EPA case, “Agencies have only those powers given to them by Congress, and enabling legislation is generally not an open book to which the agency may add pages and change the plot line. We presume that Congress intends to make major policy decisions itself, not leave those decisions to agencies. Thus, in certain extraordinary cases, both separation of powers principles and a practical understanding of legislative intent make us reluctant to read into ambiguous statutory text the delegation claimed to be lurking there. To convince us otherwise, something more than a merely plausible textual basis for the agency action is necessary. The agency instead must point to clear congressional authorization for the power it claims.”
The Constitution clearly grants Congress the responsibility of spending money and Article I, Section 9 states that “No money shall be drawn from the treasury, but in consequence of appropriations made by law.”
An action as broad as student debt cancelation, which is estimated to cost the federal government more than $300 billion, should require direct approval from the people’s representatives. As John Locke wrote long ago, political power comes from the consent of the governed, and governments may not take power which was not given to them by the people, nor spend money which is not theirs to spend.
In Federalist Paper #58, James Madison explained that ensuring that government spending powers be exercised by the legislative branch, the direct representatives of the people, was key to securing limited government. In his words, “This power over the purse may, in fact, be regarded as the most complete and effectual weapon with which any constitution can arm the immediate representatives of the people, for obtaining a redress of every grievance, and for carrying into effect every just and salutary measure.”
Many see separation of powers issues as an abstract obstacle to what is politically convenient, but constitutional limitations on the branches of government are the means of ensuring a free society. Regardless of one’s political views and policy preferences, it is paramount that policy is carried out according to constitutional procedure.
Ensuring that power is exercised only by those to whom the people delegate it is the hallmark of constitutionalism and the rule of law, and that which makes the United States, in the famous words of John Adams, “a government of laws and not of men.”
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a student at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at victorgelfuso.
