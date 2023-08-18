The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which ruled that the consideration of race in higher education admissions is unconstitutional, is an important development in securing the fundamental principle of the equality of all citizens before the law.
The case centered on a lawsuit arguing that universities’ use of applicants’ race in admissions decisions violated the Fourteenth Amendment.
The Supreme Court’s invalidation of affirmative action is a straightforward interpretation of the text of the Equal Protection Clause, which requires that “no state shall deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” No matter how well-intentioned are its reasons for doing so, a public institution which grants some students an advantage because of their race is inherently treating its citizens differently on the basis of race, and that is irreconcilable with the text of the Constitution and its requirement that all citizens receive equality before the law. If there are a limited number of seats available at a college and there are two students with exactly the same qualifications, and one receives an advantage because of their race, then that means that the other is being harmed because of their race.
The universities’ made paradoxical arguments justifying such unequal treatment of applicants, contending that an applicant’s race was such a small factor in admissions that it did not warrant constitutional scrutiny, while simultaneously asserting that it was so crucial to achieving student body diversity that it could not be dispensed with. But neither can justify the government’s disparate treatment of citizens on the basis of race: If race only plays a “small factor,” that does not change the fact that a little racial discrimination is still racial discrimination, and if race-based admissions policies are indispensable in achieving diversity, then even the importance of that laudable goal cannot outweigh the constitutional rights of individual citizens. The entire purpose of enshrining constitutional rights is that no utilitarian calculations, no matter how benevolent, can justify infringing on the individual.
Critics of the ruling contend that it was a radical departure from previous case law, but the decision actually corrected the tangled precedent from previous affirmative action cases.
In the 1978 case Regents of the University of California v. Bakke, the Supreme Court held that the Equal Protection Clause prohibited universities from establishing admissions quotas which reserved a specific number of seats to applicants of particular races, but educational institutions could nonetheless consider race as one factor in a student’s application, as something which could “tip the balance” in favor of a particular applicant. This approach was unfeasible from the start, since a limited number of admissions seats means that competition is a zero-sum game, and even a slight “balance-tipping” is still an unequal advantage to some applicants over others. Consequently, Bakke created more constitutional confusion and legal controversy.
In 2003’s Grutter v. Bollinger case, the Court countenanced the “narrowly-tailored” use of race in admissions in order to “further a compelling interest in obtaining the educational benefits that flow from a diverse student body,” yet nonetheless concluded that, “We expect that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today.” This “racial preferences are fine for now, but will not be someday” jurisprudence left constitutional law with no clearly-defined principles governing whether or not particular admissions systems were constitutionally permissible, leading only to further litigation.
Although the legal issue is fairly straightforward, the morality of affirmative action is more complicated. Such programs are undeniably created with the noble goal of redressing the regrettable history of racial injustice in America, but affirmative action would only be a logical solution if redress could be given to those who directly experienced specific instances of discrimination and harm. Unfortunately, those who suffered the worst injustices in our nation’s history are long gone. Unequal treatment among today’s citizens does not help those who were harmed in the past, and only impedes advancement toward a colorblind society which views everyone as a unique individual.
Many are legitimately concerned that the end of affirmative action will lead to a decline in college and university admissions for African-American and Hispanic students, but rather than treating applicants differently on the basis of race, the solution is to better position applicants to academically compete with other students. Conservatives and libertarians have long advocated for school choice as a means of expanding educational opportunity.
All citizens are individuals before the Constitution and the government must recognize them as such. The court put it best: “The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual — not on the basis of race. Many universities have for too long done just the opposite. And in doing so, they have concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”
