First Principles: The decline of separation of powers

The political philosopher Baron de Montesquieu famously wrote that the key to establishing a free government is dividing its authority between three branches which create, enforce and interpret law. In my previous column on last month’s Constitution Day, I discussed how our founding document’s great achievement of liberty was through its proper separation and balance of political power. At the conclusion, I briefly remarked that this achievement was in danger of a slow dissolution.
In the three functions of government, the most important is the creation of law, for law is what ultimately commands, prohibits, and structures the government itself, thereby giving force to each of the other branches. The ability to create law is therefore the first characteristic of any government.
As John Locke explained, since individuals are naturally free, they can only come under the authority of others through their own consent. In a republican government, citizens agree to live under the authority of laws created by their representatives, who have been expressly delegated the power to legislate. Since all political power comes from the consent of the people, civil leaders go beyond their authority when they take for themselves a power that the public has not specifically given to them. In our modern era, this expropriation has encroached upon the legislative branch, transferring political questions to those not delegated to decide them.
Much of Congress’ loss of power has come with its own consent in the form of its authorization of enabling legislation that has allowed for the creation of executive administrative agencies who are given regulatory authority in certain domains. This growth in administrative power has been difficult to prevent, as it often makes everyday governance more efficient, since Congress cannot practically keep up with the necessary regulations required for the rapidly evolving industries across our society. But when government officials are given the power to create regulations carrying the force of law without having to be accountable to the electorate, encroachment is inevitable.
An example of executive agency overreach was recently on display when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention enacted its federal eviction moratorium last summer, which was ultimately struck down by the Supreme Court last August. Whether last summer’s eviction moratorium was appropriate was beside the point. The main issue was that the CDC had no legal authority to take its action. In establishing the eviction moratorium, a fundamental decision was made about the use of citizens’ property without any input or vote from the people’s representatives. One promising sign that checks and balances still have some vigor was the Supreme Court’s ruling, which stated that, “our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends.”
Another development which has witnessed the executive branch of government taking on law-making powers is the rise of district attorneys using their prosecutorial discretion for the de facto abolition of laws with which they do not agree. Prosecutorial discretion, which is a prosecutor’s authority to decide whether to pursue the charges against a person accused of violating the law, is supposed to be used on case-by-case basis when the prosecutor determines that it is not in the interest of the public to prosecute an individual for a certain crime due to a situation’s unique circumstances. But now many prosecutors publicly state that they will not prosecute certain crimes before the commission of any individual act.
Last March, Baltimore’s District Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced that her office would no longer prosecute offenses such as drug possession, trespassing or open container violations. In Massachusetts, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office has a policy of not prosecuting similar offenses, as well as larceny under $250, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and receiving stolen property.
If citizens wish to make changes to the penal code, then they have the ability to do so, but changes in law must come from the legislative branch, whose members are the direct representatives of the people. Prosecutors, whose duty it is to enforce the law, cannot simply categorically ignore duly-enacted statutes for reasons of personal policy preference.
Perhaps the most consequential instances of lawmaking power being exercised outside of the legislative branch is when the courts “discover” unwritten rights, requirements and prohibitions in the Constitution of which its drafters themselves were apparently unaware. When courts get themselves involved in issues that are not directly addressed by the Constitution, politicization of the judiciary is inevitable. Congress has logically responded to this increase in legislating from the bench. Recognizing that the judiciary has taken on a political role, confirmation hearings are now filled with interrogations into nominees’ personal policy preferences rather than an examination of their professional qualifications.
The first step to reforming American politics requires returning to the original ways in which our government was designed to operate.
Victor Gelfuso is a recent graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a freshman at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at Victor Gelfuso.
