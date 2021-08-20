When I first started writing and was asked to choose a name for this column, I decided on “First Principles.” The New Oxford American Dictionary defines first principles as, “the fundamental concepts or assumptions on which a theory, system or method is based.”
Political philosophy is principally interested in identifying the principles that are conducive for the good governance and ordering of society. The difficulty for the political philosopher is determining how these principles apply to everyday political debates. This is what makes political questions challenging, but it is also what makes them interesting. Topics at even the smallest level can often be traced back to the larger philosophical questions of what constitutes the nature of authority, the rights and duties of citizenship, and the purpose of government and law.
The necessity for identifying and explaining first principles is paramount to presenting a coherent conservative political philosophy because conservatism is fundamentally concerned with conserving things. This means conserving “the fundamental concepts and assumptions” on which America, and Western Civilization as a whole, are based.
Since these principles are often latent within the details of the subjects under our consideration, it is necessary from time to time to reflect upon those starting points which lead us to our positions.
In his 1953 magnum opus, “The Conservative Mind,” and his later collection of lectures, “The Politics of Prudence,” Russell Kirk sought to identify the overarching principles upon which the conservative worldview is founded.
The first is that there is a divine order to the world that manifests itself through natural objective moral laws which allow societies to flourish when they conform to them. These are the unchanging moral values that Aristotle, Thomas Aquinas and John Locke called the “Natural Law,” and which the Declaration of Independence refers to as “the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.”
Conservatism believes that the chief purpose of civil society is the security of ordered liberty, which is the balance between freedom and restraint. With this in mind, conservatives begin the structuring of society by starting from the premise that human beings are inherently flawed and in need of strong restraints to protect and encourage the better elements of our human nature. Conservatism understands that restraint and order are the foundation of society and indeed the only things that make any kind of meaningful liberty possible. But conservatism knows that this balance is complex and often not readily calculable. As conservatism’s founder Edmund Burke famously wrote, “To form a free government; that is, to temper together these opposite elements of liberty and restraint in one consistent work, requires much thought, deep reflection, a sagacious, powerful, and combining mind.”
This kind of wisdom is not often acquirable within the span of one lifetime, which is why conservatism pays deference to traditional institutions, even when their purposes are not apparent.
The main function of government being the creation and enforcement of law, conservatism understands that a strong rule of law is the primary restraint that makes liberty possible. But since conservatism knows that humanity is of a fallen nature and in need of restraints upon passion, conservatism recognizes that human-made government, which has power over person and property, also needs restraints of its own. As James Madison famously wrote in Federalist Paper #51, the great challenge “in framing a government which is to be administered by men over men” is to “first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself.”
For this reason, any increase in government power must be considered with the utmost caution. Although conservatives are aware that government can do many good things, for the foregoing reasons, they prefer voluntary associations and local community organization instead of government intervention.
Conservatism also knows that to keep government small, restraints from other areas of life, such as religion, a common morality, personal responsibility and social institutions, are needed to create a disciplined citizenry. Edmund Burke astutely recognized that the less the citizens govern themselves, the more the power of the state will increase. In his words, “Society cannot exist unless a controlling power upon will and appetite be placed somewhere, and the less of it there is within, the more there must be without.”
But politics, although philosophical, fundamentally deals with everyday life. For that reason, conservatism also has practical principles. The foremost is that unintended and unforeseen consequences are inherent in any innovation, and for that reason, change should be slow and precise rather than large and rapid.
These are the underlying principles that inform my thinking, and which I believe are the foundations for an intelligent conservatism and healthy society. The more that we all make ourselves aware of the first principles that shape our perspectives, the better we will be able to understand each other and the complexities that comprise our American republic.
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a student at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at Victor Gelfuso.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.