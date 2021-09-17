First Principles: The genius of the Constitution

Sept. 17’s Constitution Day marked the 234-year anniversary of the signing of our nation’s founding document.
In reflecting on the U.S. Constitution, there is often a tendency to focus on the Bill of Rights. But the first 10 amendments to our constitution, as important and praiseworthy as they are, did not come into effect until three years after the ratification of the original document. It is rather the original body of the Constitution that gives our government its defining character and structure, and it is this part of the constitution. thar deserves the most esteem.
In considering what has made our nation’s constitution so successful it is worth reflecting on the nature of constitutions in general. Any discussion of the fundamental characteristics of constitutions leads to the larger topic of the first principles of government.
Government is essentially an agreement among citizens to live according to established laws under an authority with the power to enforce those laws. In his “Second Treatise on Government,” English philosopher John Locke, whose influence on the Founding Fathers was equaled only by that of Montesquieu, explained that individuals agree to give up the absolute freedom with which they are born in return for the government’s protection of their basic rights in an agreement known as the social contract. As Locke wrote, “Men unite into societies, that they may have the united strength of the whole society to secure and defend their properties, and may have standing rules to bound it, by which every one may know what is his. To this end it is that men give up all their natural power to the society which they enter into, and the community puts the legislative power into such hands as they think fit, with this trust, that they shall be governed by declared laws.”
Constitutions, therefore, are the physical social contracts by which societies are bound together. Our constitution’s provisions are the terms and conditions under which our forebears agreed to enter into civil society, with the most fundamental stipulations being the establishment of a republican form of government, with its power separated between legislative, executive and judicial branches, as well as between federal and state governments.
It was these conditions for governance that Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia believed were the foundations of American liberty. Scalia, who was an ardent defender of separation of powers during his long legal career (most notably in his lone dissent in Morrison v. Olson), argued that it is not the declaration of rights, but rather the constitutional chains upon the actions of government, that are the surest safeguards to personal liberty. In his words, “It is the structure of government, its constitution in the real sense of that word, that ultimately preserves or destroys freedom. A bill of rights is no more than ink on paper unless it is addressed to a government so constituted that no part of it can obtain excessive power.”
The success of America’s governmental structure can be attributed to the Founding Fathers’ profound insights on human nature. Informed by their Judeo-Christian theological heritage, the founders knew that human beings are inherently flawed, but are also capable of great justice when we strive for virtue.
In Federalist Paper #55, James Madison wrote: “As there is a degree of depravity in mankind which requires a certain degree of circumspection and distrust, so there are other qualities in human nature which justify a certain portion of esteem and confidence. Republican government presupposes the existence of these qualities in a higher degree than any other form.” It was for this reason that the founders believed the people ought to be the ultimate depository of the government’s power, but it was also why they structured the government in such a way that its power, as well as the direct influence of the people themselves, would be limited in various ways through checks and balances.
The division of the legislative branch between two chambers, the veto power of the executive, the judicial review of the courts, the Constitution’s stringent amendment process, are all the means by which American government places limits upon its own authority.
As James Madison wrote in Federalist #51, passions cloud duty and the clash of interests between different branches of government allows “ambition to counteract ambition.” In Federalist #72, Alexander Hamilton explained that “the best security for the fidelity of mankind is to make their interests coincide with their duty.” Rather than being an impediment to progress, political gridlock is what puts the brakes on a government gone too far.
In our present era, as Congress cedes more of its authority to executive administrative agencies, as courts depart from textualist legal interpretation, and as prosecutorial discretion is used to circumvent the democratic process, preserving the separation of powers is most needed to conserve our constitution.
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a student at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at Victor Gelfuso.
