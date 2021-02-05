First Principles: Think twice about legalizing marijuana

As more states sanction the recreational use of marijuana, our culture’s conventional wisdom has shifted in favor of legalizing both the use and regulated sale of marijuana. With Governor Cuomo hoping to succeed in his legalization efforts this year, serious discussion is needed to explore the potential risks.
A main concern is that legalization will lead to increased marijuana use among youth and college students. This has already proven to be a long-term problem even before legalization.
According to the CDC’s 2019 National Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 36.8% of high schoolers self-reported having ever tried marijuana, and 21.7% reported current marijuana use within 30 days of the survey. In recent years, marijuana has become more popular than tobacco among teenagers.
Data on youth tobacco use is a strong testament to how strengthening tobacco laws and implementing educational programs has dissuaded youth from taking health risks. In 1991, the NYRBS found that 70% of high schoolers had ever tried cigarettes, and 27.5% were current smokers. These rates significantly declined over the decades. By 2019, only 24% of high schoolers had ever tried cigarettes, and only 6% were current smokers. Conversely, the number of high school students who have tried marijuana has consistently remained above 35% throughout the decades, reaching peaks as high as 47% in the late 1990s.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that marijuana’s popularity among teenagers is due to the fact that young people increasingly believe that marijuana is not a dangerous substance. Data trends in the University of Michigan’s Monitoring the Future Study show that from the late 1970s to early 1990s, marijuana use among 12th graders decreased as their perception of risk increased. Since the 1990s, use has comparatively increased as the perception of risk has now significantly decreased.
According to the NIDA, “rising marijuana use reflects changing perceptions and attitudes. Historically, as perception of risks goes down, use goes up (and vice versa). Young people are showing less disapproval of marijuana use and decreased perception that marijuana is dangerous. The growing perception of marijuana as a safe drug may reflect movements to legalize the drug for adult recreational use in some states.”
A 2019 study by the University of Michigan found that 43% of college students reported using marijuana within the past year, and 25% reported that they had used marijuana within one month of the survey.
This is troubling data since marijuana poses the greatest health risks to young people. Although users of any age may experience short-term cognition problems, the CDC states, “when marijuana users begin using as teenagers, the drug may reduce attention, memory, and learning functions and affect how the brain builds connections between the areas necessary for these functions.”
According to the NIDA’s Marijuana Research Report: “Some studies have also linked marijuana use to declines in IQ, especially when use starts in adolescence and leads to persistent cannabis use disorder into adulthood.”
Regarding marijuana’s impact on academic performance, the NIDA reports: “Considerable evidence suggests that students who smoke marijuana have poorer educational outcomes than their nonsmoking peers.”
Recent neuroscience has found that the brain does not finish developing until around age 25. Even a person who begins using at the proposed legal age of 21 will risk harming their brain. Legalization also poses a unique problem for colleges. Since many college students will be able to purchase marijuana legally at age 21, colleges will find it more difficult to keep marijuana off their campuses and out of the hands of underage students.
Data from states that have legalized marijuana has not been reassuring.
A 2020 study by Oregon State University found that, “college students were 18% more likely to have used marijuana in the past 30 days than students in states that had not legalized the drug. They were also 17% more likely to have engaged in frequent use.”
Studies on the impact of adolescent use have produced conflicting results. A 2017 study published in JAMA Pediatrics found no change in adolescent marijuana use in Colorado after legalization. However, the same study reported that, “marijuana use among eighth and 10th graders in Washington increased 2.0% and 4.1%, respectively, between 2010–2012 and 2013–2015; these trends were significantly different from trends in states that did not legalize marijuana.”
A 2019 study from NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Columbia University School of Public Health found that, “problematic use among adolescents aged 12 to 17 was 25 percent higher (a small increase from 2.18 to 2.72 percent) compared to states without legal recreational use.”
Law is a powerful deterrent on the minds of the young. Declining to partake in dangerous activities because they are illegal is one of the best arguments a young person can use to resist peer pressure.
We should reconsider if legalization is a risk worth taking.
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a freshman at Siena College. Readers can contact him at victor@gtechmarine.com and follow him on Facebook at victorgelfusospeaking.
