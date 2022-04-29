April 29 marked 28 years since the passing of Russell Kirk, one of the foremost intellectual architects of American conservatism. As conservatism seeks to redefine itself in light of new developments of the 21st century, reflecting on Kirk’s ideas is valuable for explaining what conservatism has to contribute to today’s political discourse.
Kirk embarked on a life of ideas at an early age, and his 1953 magnum opus “The Conservative Mind” was the result of an extensive doctoral dissertation on the history of conservative thought.
Kirk’s analysis focused on the Irish statesman and political philosopher Edmund Burke, whom Kirk identified as the first conservative thinker, and examined the ideas of other important theorists, statesmen, and literary figures from the 18th through the 20th centuries, such as John Adams, Alexander Hamilton, Alexis de Tocqueville and James Fenimore Cooper. Throughout the work, Kirk sought to identify the fundamental canons of conservative political philosophy.
The first principles Kirk identified were a recognition of enduring moral principles of human conduct, to which government and society ought to conform, acknowledgement of the realities of flawed human nature, around which laws and policy must be framed, combined with a belief in the role of private property as central to personal liberty and an understanding of the inherent differences between individual human beings that makes the goal of government-directed equality of condition neither possible, nor desirable.
According to Kirk, private property “has been a powerful instrument for teaching men and women responsibility, for providing motives to integrity, for supporting general culture, for raising mankind above the level of mere drudgery, for affording leisure to think and freedom to act.”
For that reason, Kirk supported the free market, but at the same time, he understood that life is about much more than production and consumption, and that conservatism is more than simply defending the merits of the free market.
He knew that the market can only serve a country well if it is grounded in a society with strong values, and that a society cannot be successful without considering all of the important aspects of human life which lie outside of the political realm. A skepticism of centralized political power, preference for voluntary association, and appreciation of tradition and custom as guides for navigating human life form the remaining assumptions underlying the conservative worldview.
Kirk’s other important work, “The Roots of American Order,” sought to explain how the ideas from four cities — Jerusalem, Athens, Rome and London — contributed to the development of the Constitutional principles devised in Philadelphia.
“The Roots of American Order” examined how the Judeo-Christian ethical tradition, the insights of Greek philosophy, the structure of ancient Roman government, and the experience of English common law and parliamentary government all contributed to the American founders’ creation of the United States Constitution.
Kirk argued that the American Revolution and its resulting Constitution were successful because they were conservative — that is, they sought to bring a nation into being not by completely inventing a new plan of government from the ground up, but rather by preserving and combining the best of what had been handed down through historical experience and intellectual inheritance.
As Kirk wrote, “The founders of the Republic did not presume to create out of whole cloth the real constitution of our country. They merely expressed formally the historical experience and the moral precepts of the civilization and the land to which they belonged.”
An enduring theme of Kirk’s writings was a deep understanding of the fragile balance between order and liberty, which good government seeks to obtain. That was something Kirk learned from his study of Edmund Burke, who had written centuries before, “To form a free government; that is, to temper together these opposite elements of liberty and restraint in one consistent work, requires much thought, deep reflection, a sagacious, powerful, and combining mind.” As Burke and Kirk believed, that kind of wisdom is not often attainable within the span of one lifetime, and the successful balance is achieved through a nation’s social and political traditions. As Kirk wrote, “Genuinely ordered freedom is the only sort of liberty worth having: freedom made possible by order within the soul and order within the state.” It is that ordered liberty which Kirk believed it is our duty to conserve.
I first discovered “The Conservative Mind” not long after my 17th birthday and, since then, Kirk has had a strong influence on the development of my own political philosophy. Long before I came across his writings, Kirk was influencing many young conservatives of the 20th century, including William F. Buckley Jr., whose magazine National Review would carry contributions from Kirk throughout his life. Now, almost three decades after his passing, Kirk’s works remain an indispensable resource for conservatives who wish to better articulate their own beliefs, and for liberals who wish to gain a better understanding of the other side.
Victor Gelfuso is a graduate of Richfield Springs Central School and a student at Siena College. Readers can contact him at vgelfuso@gmail.com and follow him on Facebook at Victor Gelfuso.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.