As great a place as this is for us to live, work and play, Otsego County still has some issues that need to be resolved.
The list of those challenges should not be a surprise to anyone, even if you haven’t paid close attention. Housing for all regions and income levels is a huge priority, because if businesses are expected to expand or move here, their folks will need places to live. Broadband internet remains a significant problem in Otsego County, and although we have been working with our valuable partners at Southern Tier 8, significant headway here has been elusive at best.
Better procurement of and use of state and federal grant or loan funds could maximize the ability of this county to do so many things for our residents, including a revitalization of our collective infrastructure needs such as water and sewer systems and scalable power sources. These hurdles impact our current situation and our future plans, and any set of solutions will be tied to decisions being made right now by leaders in local governmental, business, educational, non-profit and community organizations throughout our county. We need leaders with vision and purpose. Thank goodness we have them.
In local government, we have people like Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek. While the OCCC may not agree with every single decision made at City Hall, our mayor has brought a different vision and new energy to his role. He aims to be a collaborator and an innovator, which are two vital descriptors for anyone in his position. We also have Supervisor Randy Mowers at the town of Oneonta and Ellen Tillapaugh, the mayor of Cooperstown. These three individuals will need to work closely together to tackle our issues and formulate action-based strategies aimed at fixing them. We at the OCCC are confident that they can accomplish this goal.
County leadership is also positioned to lead. New County Administrator Steve Wilson brings decades of vital experience to the table. Working with the County Board and County Treasurer Allen Ruffles, Steve has the knowledge and skills to propel this county into the future. He understands what needs to be done and is working with all the stakeholders on a future strategic plan to get those things accomplished.
Jody Zakrevsky and his growing team at Otsego Now are focused on regional industrial and economic development for the betterment of our business climate. Attracting new businesses to Otsego County, keeping others from potentially leaving, and assisting existing operations with their plans to expand and hire additional workforce are their main areas of expertise.
Industry leaders like Tommy Ibrahim, Jeff Joyner and Cailin Purcell at Bassett Healthcare Network continue to grow jobs, increase services and make a significant impact here in Otsego County. With two county hospitals and a number of community clinics throughout our area, Bassett is a tremendous partner and a huge resource of leaders in our area. What this organization brings to the community table should not ever be overlooked.
For the first time in recent memory, we now have presidents at SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College who are excited to work together as community stewards and partners. Darren Reisburg at Hartwick and Alberto Cardelle at SUNY are true partners, attending workgroups together and in regular communication as to how our county’s longstanding institutes of higher learning can effectively help our communities prosper and grow. They want the institutions, faculty and students to take a more active role as county citizens and to bring their talents to organizations in need of help.
In summary, we have issues in Otsego County. Who doesn’t? What is required can be summed up in one fairly controversial word; investment. Investment of funds will be required to achieve these goals for the county. Of this fact there is no doubt. If we want to leave a future for our children and grandchildren that includes housing options, good jobs, municipal water and sewer, the needed energy upgrades to operate the technology of the future, and broadband internet (or whatever takes its place), the financial investments must be made. We can’t escape this fact. What we also need to invest is time and effort. Without these, a new Otsego County will never emerge.
Fortunately, we have leadership at a county-wide level to formulate and execute comprehensive plans. We have professionals to help design the Otsego County of the future, and experts able to secure private and public revenue streams to make them reality. What we as a county lack is the collective will and passion needed to make this happen. The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is behind finding the solutions to our issues? Who is with us?
