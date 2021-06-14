Last week, a front page news article in The Daily Star reported that our congressman, Antonio Delgado, was successful in bringing $3.2 million through the INVEST in America Act, to redesign the intersection of Lettis Highway with Main and Maple streets.
First, let me say thank you to Congressman Delgado for prioritizing keeping both pedestrians and motorists safe in Oneonta. Understandably, I have been receiving a number of questions about this project. I will, therefore, provide some answers to the most frequently asked questions I have received.
• Why are changes needed at this intersection?
The state Department of Transportation has determined that, based upon analysis of data over a 10-year period, the crash frequency has increased at a significantly greater rate than has the traffic volume. In addition, anyone who has attempted to cross this intersection knows that getting to the other side is a hike with cars coming at you from many different directions. In recent years, the city has expressed to NYSDOT a desire to improve pedestrian and bicycle access through this intersection and along the entirety of Lettis Highway. As a result, NYSDOT has completed a preliminary analysis of possible intersection improvements and has placed this project on the statewide project improvement plan.
• Will the intersection be replaced with a roundabout (traffic circle)?
Maybe. The first step in being able to develop designs making this intersection safer and more efficient for both pedestrians and motorists is to secure funding to do so. As a result of Congressman Delgado’s success in doing just that, we can now begin this process. Among the possible solutions proposed by NYSDOT was a roundabout configuration. As always, the devil is in the details and we will now be able to see actual designs for consideration and weigh the pros and cons of all proposed designs. While both this intersection and Lettis Highway are under NYSDOT control, the city of Oneonta will select the final design and, of course, opportunities for public input will be provided.
• Why should a roundabout be considered?
Safety, first — In a roundabout all vehicles are going in the same direction and at a slower rate of speed. This means that any collisions tend to be sideswipes with a significantly lower chance of serious injury. In the current traditional intersection arrangement, vehicles proceed at higher speeds in opposite and perpendicular directions. As a result, roundabouts greatly decrease the possibility of a head-on or T-bone collision — the crashes most likely to cause serious injury.
Traffic flow, second — A roundabout eliminates stopping for traffic lights. Despite slower traffic flow, a roundabout is said to allow 50% more vehicles through the intersection during the same period of time. There is no need to stop and wait at a traffic light.
• How do pedestrians navigate a roundabout?
I am told that there are a number of options based upon the unique configuration of each intersection. There is no doubt that any redesign of this intersection will come with its unique challenges. Not all roundabouts are created equal. A well-designed one will be safer for both motorists and pedestrians. A poorly designed one will not be. According to Smart Cities Dive, an example of a roundabout designed to accommodate all is one in which the street curves gently as it enters the intersection, forcing cars to slow to a speed that does not threaten pedestrians and bicyclists. Sidewalks approach the circle from all directions, and clearly marked crosswalks on adjoining roads are punctuated by curbed 'splitter islands' that enable pedestrians to cross one lane of traffic, pause on the island until traffic is clear, then cross the second lane.
• Is a roundabout right for this intersection?
We do not yet know. These funds will allow us to explore designs and choose what is best for this intersection and for Oneonta. There are many details to consider including safety, traffic flow, and the aesthetics and feel of an intersection which will both welcome people to our city and provide their first impression of Oneonta.
• What about the rest of Lettis Highway?
In 2018, the city and town jointly applied to NYSDOT for a project to install sidewalks and bike lanes along all of Lettis Highway. While our application was not successful, we were encouraged to apply again in the future. Being able to show that we have already secured money to improve this intersection increases our chances of receiving future funding for a complete Lettis Highway redesign.
In summary, the redesign of this intersection is one more step forward in making Oneonta a community that can provide safe accessibility to all with a design process that will proceed in a thoughtful and transparent manner. Thank you, Congressman Delgado.
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
