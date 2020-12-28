From the Mayor: City has big plans for 2021

This year began with real plans — plans for a new look for downtown, new housing options for all income levels, live/work spaces for local artists, a downtown college academic presence, a new transit hub and renovated parking garage, exploring ways to increase pedestrian access to the Susquehanna River and to bring the Oneonta Theater back to life, a dog park in Neahwa Park, a new city website and so much more.
This year began with real energy — a new Common Council, city strategic plan, updated comprehensive plan, and downtown revitalization implementation underway. This year ends with all of the above still intact.
March of 2020 brought an unexpected visitor —– a tiny microbe that we couldn’t see coming would disrupt every part of our lives in ways we could never have imagined. While we had to turn our attention to protecting public health, supporting our local businesses, working with our two colleges and reinventing city government, we continued to advance the planning for a post-COVID Oneonta.
We know low-density cities are being valued and sought by more and more people and that the ability to work remotely is now more widespread than ever. While new opportunities will present themselves, it is up to us to be ready to take advantage by being the best we can be. More and better housing options, access to the arts, updated infrastructure and public safety are key. For this reason, despite the emergencies of this past year, we have kept our plans for the future moving forward. While we still have some difficult and challenging months ahead of us, we can start now to shift our focus to the many things we have to look forward to in 2021. Let’s start now to talk about just a few.
We have been talking about downtown revitalization for several years and 2021 will be a year for results:
• Nearly a dozen new canopies, signs and building facades have recently sprouted on our downtown businesses. Expect to see dozens more in the coming months. New welcome signs have been installed with more to come. Spring will bring new wayfinding (directory) signs to Oneonta;
• We continue to work with property owners who have received grants to create new quality market-rate housing in our downtown. We hope to see at least 30 new high-quality apartments come to life on our Main Street upper floors;
• Hartwick College continues to partner with the city in creating a downtown Grain Innovation Center. This will be an opportunity for students to support regional grain growers with research and lab services — a win-win-win as students get real world experience, local small agribusinesses receive much-needed technical assistance and downtown Oneonta gets increased vitality. Thank you, Hartwick College, for continuing to look ahead despite this extremely challenging year;
• The Lofts on Dietz Street project, which will be home to the Grain Innovation Center, continues to progress with groundbreaking planned for 2021. When complete, it will provide live/work spaces for 20 artists along with affordable apartments for middle income households;
• Preliminary designs for the demolition of the abandoned Oneonta Sales building at 27 Market St. and the creation of a new transit hub are complete and will be planned in conjunction with the full renovation of the Market Street parking garage. In addition to providing our bus riders with a real terminal and waiting room, moving the line of buses off Main Street will create safer conditions for pedestrians and vehicle traffic.
Also on the horizon for a brighter 2021, we will:
• Work in partnership with New York state and professional waterfront planners to explore ways to make the Susquehanna River accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists. The construction of I-88 isolated the river from our downtown. Let’s see if we can change that;
• Work in partnership with local investors, not-for-profits and New York state to find a way to bring the Oneonta Theater back to life;
• Work toward the creation of a dog park in Neahwa Park’s Catella Field;
• Repave West Street between Chestnut and Center streets while upgrading the infrastructure below.
Just like Rocky, we had a rough ride this year. Just like Rocky, we were resilient and knew how to survive. And just like Rocky, in 2021 we will thrive. Here’s to a Happy New Year, Oneonta. We’ve earned it.
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.