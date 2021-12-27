From the Mayor: My successor has Oneonta in capable hands

In just a few days, Mark Drnek will be sworn in as our mayor of the City of the Hills. Mark’s passion for Oneonta, his communication skills and his ability to think outside of the box should serve us well. I am confident Mark will continue to lead Oneonta forward and I wish him great success.
For me, serving as Oneonta’s mayor has been an honor and I thank the people of this city for entrusting me with this responsibility. I have had the privilege of working with 21 Common Council members during the past six years. While we did not always agree, I never had reason to doubt that each served for the right reason — improving the lives of those who call Oneonta home either today or in the future.
I feel confident that City Hall is now in the capable hands of a very professional, dedicated and caring team. Nearly every department head now serving has been hired into their current position during my administration.
One of my proudest accomplishments is having had the opportunity to help build this team. My first year, we were in what is known in the sports world as a rebuilding mode. Today, we have a championship-caliber team. I thank them for working with me — even on those days when I know it was trying. I believe that, as local government, it is our job to delight those who live and work here — not just to serve them but to DELIGHT them. There may have been times when I asked for the impossible, but I can tell you that our team always did their best to try to make it happen.
I took office in September of 2015 — a challenging time for Oneonta. We had been without a mayor for nearly a year. The city manager had been fired several months before. Six of the eight sitting council members had not run for re-election and we had not passed a balanced budget in years. And perhaps worst of all, there was a sense that Oneonta’s best days were behind us.
Since that time, with a focus on jobs, housing and quality of life, our team should feel proud of all they have accomplished. We supported our local businesses with nearly $3 million in grants and our lower income homeowners with nearly $2 million in assistance to make needed repairs to their homes. We completed the Housing Visions project, which provided 40 affordable apartments to our senior citizens and 20 affordable apartments to families. We have partnered with Springbrook to create a real plan to achieve the decades-old goal of converting vacant downtown upper floors into quality market-rate apartments, and the Lofts on Dietz will open next year with 40 affordable artists’ lofts, 24 affordable apartments for middle income families, and the Hartwick College Grain Innovation Center.
With strong community involvement and the full support of our Common Council, we recently enacted a plan for police reform, which has been embraced by the public and our chief of police. Not every community in New York state can say that, and it speaks well for our police department, our council and our citizens. Our working relationship and sense of partnership with SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College is stronger than ever despite, or perhaps as a result of, all we have been through these past two years.
Not everything has happened as fast as I would have liked, but we do have a real plan, and the funds, to renovate our municipal parking garage and create a new transit hub for the increasing number of people riding our Oneonta Public Transportation buses.
Remarkably, our team was able to realize these accomplishments while also addressing an unexpected and unprecedented public health crisis. As difficult as this pandemic has been on all of us, I will never forget how the Oneonta community came together when we needed to. Our staff, our council, our business community and not-for-profits worked hand-in-hand to help each other get through. I could not have been prouder when our "Survive, then Thrive" initiative received statewide recognition, as any community’s true character is revealed during tough times.
For me, perhaps our greatest accomplishment was sensing a bit of new optimism. Six years ago, there was a sense that Oneonta’s best days were behind us. Not a day would go by without someone lamenting the loss of the good old days of Thursday night shopping at Bresee's. Yes, those were wonderful times, but we must also look forward. Today, I do hear some people say that Oneonta not only has a glamourous past but could also have a promising future.
There is still a long way to go and much work to be done. I thank all who have worked so hard to get us to a tipping point and I feel confident that Mark Drnek, our city team, and our community will work together to continue to move Oneonta forward.
Thank you.
Gary Herzig will end his term of mayor of the city of Oneonta at the end of the year. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us.
