From the Mayor: Now is the time for Oneonta to thrive

MOUNT VISION - Yvonne F. Page, 83, passed away peacefully at Noland Hospital in Dothan, Alabama, on Monday, May 10, 2021. Yvonne was born on March 16, 1938, in Summit, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Gaston and Aurore (Brunette) Fichot Sr. On June 7, 1958, she married Charles Page Sr. at …