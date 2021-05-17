From the Mayor: Now is the time for Oneonta to thrive

We have been challenged in ways we never expected; however, only when challenged does a community reveal its full character. We were hit hard last March with the sudden shut down. We were hit hard in the fall with the SUNY Oneonta outbreak and subsequent shut down. Our region was hit hard again this past winter with a second wave and a lack of access to testing and vaccination. But thanks to perseverance and a sense of community, Oneontans should now all be starting to feel pretty good. You sacrificed and you came together as a community. As a result, Oneonta is moving forward with a new sense of energy and confidence.
Let’s start with the SUNY Oneonta vaccination site ,which has now administered more than 33,000 shots — talk about a shot in the arm! As a result, we are reopening and feeling safer. Thank you to SUNY Oneonta for not only its willingness to host this site but also for SUNY's advocacy in bringing it here. Thank you to Bassett Healthcare, whose staff are administering the vaccine, and to the National Guard who are overseeing the administrative operation. And thank you to our friends in Albany and our regional control room for listening and responding to our needs. And, probably most importantly, thank you to the people of the city of Oneonta who, I believe, are getting vaccinated at a rate above that of many other communities. As a result, Oneonta is moving forward. More than ever, this spring seems to be accompanied by optimism and for good reason. While I could write a column on each of the following — and perhaps I should — let me at least list some of the many reasons why Oneontans should now be feeling confident about our future.
• Despite the near knockout blow of COVID, our downtown businesses, with the help of our DRI Downtown Improvement Fund, are confidently investing in our future. Thirty five businesses have committed to projects that will update their building facades and signage. More than 15 projects have been completed. If you have not done so already, take a walk downtown and see the colors blooming on new signs, facades and awning.
• In addition to the above, our Downtown Improvement Fund is assisting four property owners in converting vacant upper floor spaces into nearly 30 new high quality market rate apartments. The largest of these projects will be the conversion of the magnificent 12-foot-high ceiling spaces on the upper floors of the Ford Block building sitting above Key Bank through Subway.
• The home of the Hartwick College Grain Innovation Center, artist’s lofts and affordable middle-income apartments is rising on Dietz Street. Oneonta’s appeal is also on the rise as working remotely from smaller communities is becoming more desirable. Anyone who has recently tried to buy a home in Oneonta knows that it is a strong seller’s market right now with homes being sold within days of being listed.
• The blighting building on Market Street will come down this fall and designs for a new transit hub and a renovated parking garage are being developed.
• Construction on a new dog park — in Neahwa Park — is underway and our council is discussing the creation of a new practice track for young mountain bikers.
• While projects take time, let’s not wait any longer to get together and enjoy each other. We will have a Memorial Day Parade this year! We will have concerts in the park during the Fourth of July weekend! We will have a Juneteenth celebration, this year, in Neahwa Park! The Oneonta Outlaws will be playing and, back by popular demand, we will have Main Street closed for outdoor dining and shopping on 12 consecutive Saturdays beginning on June 19.
While not yet fully out of the woods, it is now OK for us to start to celebrate. Oneonta is definitely moving forward. COVID has emphasized the importance of partnerships and our college communities, business community, local government, and the people of Oneonta worked hand in hand to get us through this pandemic. With the same approach, will create a vibrant Oneonta prepared to thrive in the post-COVID world. Thank you to all who have worked hard and sacrificed this past year. It is because of you that Oneonta is now poised to start moving forward! It is now officially time to turn the page from “Survive” to “Thrive."
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.