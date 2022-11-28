Oneonta has entered a new phase in its 114-year history, and words of its promise need to be on everyone’s lips. As your mayor, I am asking you to be agents and cheerleaders for our city, as we begin our solicitation of new residents in earnest.
As was the case in the early 20th century with the addition of several thousand railroad workers and their families, a successful campaign of recruitment and retention today will transform Oneonta, and make it the dynamic, entertaining, and vital hub of commerce that it once was.
In fact, we can be even more that that.
Oneonta can be an oasis of opportunity in a desert of regional struggles. We can offer diverse and exciting options for social connection to every demographic. and we can provide an unrivaled quality of life that includes a safe, secure, and affordable place to call home. To all of this we can add a robust economy, supported by local and regional patrons, and an infrastructure of proactive strategists and development professionals.
We can be — we WILL be — a beacon to young families, couples and singles. We will open our arms to them. and with each arrival, they will transform us that much more quickly into the thriving community we all want for our future.
We will help them stake their claim to a city in which they can make their mark and add benefit to lives. In so doing, we will ensure the continued relevance of so many otherwise at-risk service organizations and community groups, and a continuance of our fairly phenomenal quality of life.
What will it take to make this happen? A community singing one song, together and in harmony. Singing Oneonta’s praises and shouting the news.
Oneonta is on its way back. We have flipped a switch. Turned the corner.
Oneonta is the home in which you’ll want to raise your family, start your business and shine your light.
The notes to the song and the words to be sung are being written every day.
People who never gave up on their dreams are finding joy in their attainment. and their successes are providing the music’s arc and the “hooks” in its melody.
A BIG shout out to the Friends of the Oneonta Theater, who with a partnering LLC and the assistance of the city’s Planning and Development professionals, have secured funding to repair our treasured, vaudeville-era theater.
With Foothills, SUNY and Hartwick colleges, the B-side, the Black Oak and others joining their ranks, the addition of performances at the Oneonta Theater will make our city a destination for hundreds.
Those patrons will join us in support of an increasingly eclectic mix of restaurants. Recently the dining options in Oneonta have expanded with the opening of Nag’s Bar and Kitchen, Dazzo’s Kitchen, Social Eats, Big Al’s BBQ, Get Fresh on the Main, the recent move and expansion of Captain Cook’s, and the reopening of Humphrey’s restaurant. I expect more will join them.
With the completion of the Lofts on Dietz and the Ford on Main apartments, there will soon be homes for dozens upon dozens of new downtown residents. Their foot traffic will revitalize Main Street and our remaining retail vacancies will soon fill.
Market Street will assume a new identity as an entertainment destination, with an explosion of development that will feature socially connective venues topped with floors of even more market rate and affordable housing.
I can go on…
We have partners like we’ve never had before. and now, several hundred Oneontans — working together, in full throat, singing together as one.
It’s beautiful music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.