We are ONE.
This is the point that was missed in the ONTA Something “dad joke” that still irritates many of us. Our city’s strength lies in those first few letters of our name.
We are ONE.
We share an esprit de corps, a willingness to work shoulder-to-shoulder, and an increasing sense of optimism that our brighter future is within reach.
We are the type and caliber of community that anyone would wish to join, and with increasing numbers, new arrivals are providing evidence that the word is getting out.
This is a wonderful place to live. As more homes become available and their rents become more affordable, we can expect the numbers of new residents to grow.
To those who have joined us, welcome. We are so glad you are here.
Oneonta has a Welcome Wagon committee. Did you know that?
They are a wildly diverse and enthusiastic collection of community members who’ve formed an ad hoc committee (which is growing and growing and growing). It seems everyone wants to do their part in welcoming new residents to the city.
Heads up, Oneonta: The committee is hosting a Welcome to Oneonta Party on April 14.
We are one. Oneonta; city and town. And I am so pleased that the Southside Mall is providing its community room for the reception. Neighbors. We are all neighbors.
If you have recently moved to Oneonta, or if you know someone who would enjoy being part of this community, you should hit your calendar now to make sure you’re free that afternoon.
I’ll be there, as will many friends and fixtures of the community, who you’ll find at tables offering cool and hard-to-find information — useful, interesting and “must have” resources that will help newbies and long-timers navigate and take advantage of all that Oneonta offers.
Exploring Oneonta, the arts, the city government, our history, the faith community, resources for children and teens, services and volunteers, our colleges… What do you want to know more about? I’ve no doubt, you’ll find it at the mall on April 14.
This is a wonderful educational effort, but it’s also a party.
A tasty and very eclectic menu of light fare will be served, there will be a few quick speeches, a lot of mingling and an opportunity to meet your neighbors.
There’s even a band! The Part-Time Step-Dads.
My hat is off to the Welcome Wagon committee. They’ve come charging out of the gate and are off to a great start!
It’s their intention to make everyone who moves to Oneonta feel at home, connected and an immediate part of the community.
We are lucky that our new neighbors have chosen to join us here. They and those who follow will be the seeds of our city’s blossoming. With each new arrival, our city will become a more vital, more engaging, and more inviting destination for others.
I’m sharing this with you, Oneonta, but I also understand that my words may find their way to others still looking for that perfect place to put down roots, and have a good and fulfilling life.
Our arms are open wide. Our hearts are large and have room for you.
We will create a space for you. Our Housing Commission and its workgroups — numbering in the dozens — are working hard to keep that promise.
So many people, all of them volunteers, are putting their hearts and their backs into making Oneonta the best possible place in which to live.
Because that’s us. We are ONE.
One for all, and all for Oneonta.
Hope to see you at the party!
