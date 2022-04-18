From the Mayor: Positive change is underway in Oneonta

I promised to bring the community into partnership with city government, to look for avenues of collaboration, and opportunities for new voices.
Three and a half months in, we’re making progress.
Soon, we’ll begin welcoming new neighbors, and what a difference that will make for all of us!
Shops will have more customers, restaurants will prosper, everyone’s share of the tax burden will be lessened and our city will become even more vibrant than it is now.
I’m happy to say that there is encouraging news to report on many fronts.
We’re making headway on housing — arguably our greatest hurdle.
Multiple summits are planned, each with a unique agenda for strategic problem solving. The housing commission will be the recipient of these strategies to further refine and potentially send to the Common Council.
Developers have begun expressing serious interest in building in our downtown.
Springbrook is just months from beginning its transformation of the Ford Block into a jewel of an apartment building.
The exterior of the Lofts on Dietz will soon be clad, and what a beautiful building that will be!
Arrangements are being made for the demolition of the eyesore at 27 Market Street. But even as we prepare to tear it down, we are giving it an artistic send-off, with the creation of a temporary mural on its surrounding corrugated fence. (This was the first in what I am sure will be a string of successful collaborations of the City’s Arts Commission and Destination Oneonta.)
You won’t have time to get adjusted to the new skyline, though. It’s very likely that we will see construction of apartments happen in that footprint quickly.
Speaking of Destination Oneonta, the news we’ll make at Common Council tonight, is that its eight members will be voting on the adoption of a new initiative; something that I have been promising since the first days of my campaign. I am so excited about this, but I want you to know that we wouldn’t have gotten it done without DO and the creativity of our city staff who figured out how to make my promise a reality.
With the council’s approval, we’ll launch a program of at least two years, that will give YOU an opportunity to improve the quality of life in your neighborhood — and be supported by funding.
Watch the council meeting tonight (youtube.com/CityofOneonta) or read about it tomorrow for all the details.
Our brighter future is going to be determined by several related factors: How well we support each other as a community, the city’s success in facilitating our shared aspirations, and my ability to harness the potential of such an engaged citizenry.
I believe in us.
I believe that we can be a beacon to new residents and businesses, while providing an example of what can be done when everyone is respected, their engagement encouraged, and we’re unwavering in our commitment to the common good.
To that end, we are faced with a unique challenge, and our community NEEDS your help.
As you may have read in these pages, the Children’s Summer Programming is struggling. That’s a huge concern for kids, parents and care givers.
The issue isn’t commitment. It’s staffing. They need our help.
The six-week program is just a few hours a day, but there are too few workers and too much competition.
So, here’s my rallying cry.
If you’re 18 or 80 and you can help, PLEASE call Sue at 607-432-0010 today.
We are all in this together.
And together, I know, we can give our children and their families a summer to remember.
This is Oneonta.
Mark Drnek is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
