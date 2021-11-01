From the Mayor: Some advice for Oneonta's next mayor

Before today is over, we should know who will be the next mayor of our city of Oneonta. Regardless of who succeeds in winning today’s election, I will not only root for their success, but I will also do all I can to assist in helping them to achieve a smooth transition and a productive start.
When I took office in 2015, I was the thankful recipient of good advice from those who came before me including mayors Sam Nader, Dave Brenner, Kim Muller and John Nader. Among the most memorable comments passed down to me was Sam Nader’s reply to his son, John, when he informed him that he was thinking of running for mayor. “John," Sam said back in 2005, “there are only five people in this world who know how much work that job is. And you are not one of them." Truer words were never said.
While not expecting to match the wisdom I received from Sam, Dave, Kim and John, I can’t refrain from offering my unsolicited advice to our soon to be mayor-elect. So here goes:
Define your role as mayor
Our city charter will be of little help with this. Recent charter revisions have isolated the mayor from playing a role in city operations. All operational authority rests with the city administrator, who reports to the eight members of our Common Council. As the only official, other than judge, elected by all residents of the city, your voice does matter. While your authority may be challenged, you speak for the needs and desires of the people of the city. Your priorities do matter. It is hard to come up with the name of any organization that became very successful without having a strong leader.
The small things are the big things
There is an understandable tendency to see leveling the manhole covers with the street asphalt as a low priority when compared to upgrading our wastewater treatment plant and replacing our aging infrastructure. In reality, however, nothing is ever that simple. Failure to address the “small things” leads people to lose confidence in our ability to do the “big things." Can a city that takes years to fix faulty manhole covers be trusted with the multi-million dollar infrastructure jobs? Just ask the person who must drive over them twice a day, every day. As mayor, speak out in support of the small things that may not be seen as priorities by decision makers.
Messaging is important
Please don’t hesitate to speak out on the important issues of the times. Whether it is on the need for greater inclusion and equity of our increasingly diverse population; the safety, effectiveness and importance of vaccinations in fighting COVID; or police reform; your voice will make a difference.
Perfect is the enemy of good
The pursuit of perfection is noble, but unless you’re willing to settle for "good," you may have to settle for nothing at all. Every new initiative will be flawed in some way. No initiative will be embraced by everyone. Keep your eyes on the prize. Reaching our goals will require many steps. None of those steps need to be perfect.
Not everything that matters can be counted (and not everything that can be counted matters)
Yes, metrics matter, but don’t let others tell you that every initiative must be proven to be justified with data. Your job will be to continuously build upon the quality of life for those who live here — the value of which cannot always be measured.
Don't fall in love with your own ideas
This is the advice that Mayor John Nader gave me on the day I took office and I am passing it along to you. You will have ideas worth fighting for, but you will also need to know when to let go.
Enjoy
There is no job in the world like being a mayor. At times it will be challenging and frustrating, but it will always be energizing. You will have the opportunity to meet the community’s most passionate and innovative persons and you will learn from debating issues with those who disagree with you. You will learn something new every day and, most of all, you will learn much about yourself. Through it all, don’t forget to have some fun.
Thank you
Finally, let me say “Thank you." Thank you for stepping up and assuming this responsibility. You will hear people say that being mayor is a thankless job. I have found it to be the opposite. You will be surprised by how many people will stop you just to say “Thank you."
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us.
