Has the season been good to you? Have you had moments with family and friends that will be fondly remembered? I hope so. That’s why we’re here. To enjoy our lives and enrich the experience of those around us.
As we celebrate the promise of love’s perfect light in anticipation of a new day’s dawning, there is no better time to speak of big things. Good things. Shared things.
Like the shared legacy and responsibility we have as Oneontans.
We are inheritors of a timeline on which sit actions, accomplishments, boom times and depressions. And our moment has consequence for those who follow.
Oneonta’s next generations will enjoy the fruit of our shared labor — as increasingly, will we.
Already, we’re seeing the benefit of many hands working together.
A group of young and experienced local skateboard enthusiasts has been meeting, strategizing and working with the city to create a better experience for future skaters in Neahwa Park.
Elsewhere in Oneonta, concern for the health of our deer population, as well as a recognition of the detrimental effect that overpopulation is having on the local ecosystem, brought together a dozen citizens committed to creating a proposal for city action.
In this life there are problems that go unsolved because they require unpopular solutions. However, to be responsible custodians of our environment, we needed someone to step up, and I salute these folks who are tackling the issue. I have no doubt that because of their efforts now, we will have a healthy deer population in the future.
Welcoming and informing our new neighbors as they join us in Oneonta are among the smartest things we can do as a community. Engaging them in our plans and tapping their unique talents and experiences will bring us to a better future more quickly. Those who are moving here, and those who follow will propel our effort to create a vibrant and prosperous city. And so, I am happy to report that a group of more than a dozen folks have formed a “Welcome Wagon” committee.
A side benefit of this effort will be an ongoing accounting of our increasing numbers. This is crucial to our marketing and to our planning. That these community members have taken this on is something to celebrate.
As our population grows, our businesses become increasingly prosperous, and new employment opportunities blossom, the need for housing becomes ever more acute. Addressing this problem has become an active passion for several dozen of our neighbors who have joined workgroups and are meeting to discuss and identify creative solutions. So many minds, such experience, expertise and determination being focused on the creation of accessible and affordable housing is unprecedented. And it fills me with confidence.
Our mobile performance stage, typically found in Neahwa Park has been a reliable old friend whose useful days are dwindling. The American Rescue Plan has provided the city with enough funding to replace it with a permanent performance stage. But a band of Oneontans is defining “outside-the-box” thinking with plans to double the performance space by the addition of a stage in Muller Plaza. The group will soon launch a fundraising campaign and a design contest with $5,000 in prize money.
Theirs is an extreme commitment, but it’s indicative of the growing understanding that we ALL share this important moment in Oneonta’s history, and that each of us must play a part in our city’s success.
As we embrace a new year, and an unwritten future, let that be our shared resolution.
For more information or to join in our efforts, I invite you to visit www.all4oneonta.com
