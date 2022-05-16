From the Mayor:

We accomplish more when we work as a team.
I firmly believe this, and in the more than four months since I assumed the office of mayor, there’s been ample evidence that many of you do as well.
Working together for the common good is more than an aspirational goal. It’s a fast-track avenue to getting things done.
So, let’s talk about what that looks like.
In City Hall, the city administrator, and community development and finance directors collaborated to develop the mechanism, secured the funding and engaged the partnership of Destination Oneonta in providing support for YOUR ideas to enhance our neighborhoods and the quality of life in the city.
The program is called the “Oneonta Community Initiative,” and that exactly describes its intent — to enhance and empower the Oneonta community in an organic and creative upgrade of our shared experience as neighbors.
I am appointing a five-member panel to review applications, with an expectation that every month as many as four projects will be identified for funding. Although these may be anything imaginable, their “connective tissue” will be their clear benefit to the community.
In the next few days, you’ll find the OCI application on the city’s and DO’s websites.
What great things could YOU do with up to a thousand dollars? We can’t wait to hear your ideas!
More collaboration: This week, we’ll be rolling out a promotion that’s the product of the combined efforts of the mayors of Cooperstown, Milford and Oneonta, OtsegoNow, the Otsego County Chamber and Destination Marketing. It will seek to capture the imaginations of visitors in consideration of our area as a possible new home for their families and businesses.
And more: This past week, nearly two dozen downtown stakeholders gathered for a meeting in City Hall to find new opportunities to work together; with the city, and with each other. Their dialogue has already generated a new, more timely and efficient strategy for sharing information. This will allow the merchants and restaurants to better capitalize on the many events being planned for a better, more coordinated, thematic connection to the day’s offerings. Not only will this be good for their businesses, but it will also add another layer to the community’s experience of the event.
Speaking of events, hundreds of young families had a blast a few Saturdays ago, when Hartwick College, working with businesses and community agencies, brought carnival games, bounce houses, vendors, music and a zip line to Main Street. What a FUN day!
Hartwick and SUNY Oneonta are both increasingly engaged in collaborations with the city and the community and — importantly — seeking more opportunities as we plan for the coming school year.
Obviously, our opportunities for creative collaboration extend beyond entertainment. We have many serious concerns that will benefit from an array of opinions and strategies. These include housing and neighborhood revitalization, child-care and weekend and after-school programming, economic development and a myriad of other issues.
As I continue to say, “We are all in this together.”
We will benefit as a community if we engage voices we haven’t heard and make a place at the table for everyone with a positive and respectful idea to share.
To that end, I am asking for YOU to join our mission to make Oneonta the best place to live, to raise a family, to work and to play, in all upstate New York.
I invite you to visit our website: oneonta.ny.us and let us know your thoughts, your interests, and how you’d like to help.
We are neighbors, we are partners and we own our future.
This is TEAM Oneonta.
Mark Drnek is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
