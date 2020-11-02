Gary Herzig: A lesson in forms of city government

Having been appointed to the 2007 Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee by then-Mayor John Nader, I was one of the earliest supporters of the need for a full-time manager for our city government as, up until that time, all our mayors held full-time jobs in addition to their City Hall responsibilities.
For that reason, the need for a full-time manager seemed like a no-brainer, and our 2009 Comprehensive Plan ended up including the creation of a Charter Revision Commission to draft changes to our organizational structure.
When the commission proposed creating a position for a city manager, I, along with the overwhelming majority of citizens who voted to approve the proposed changes, was fully on board. Looking back at that time, I can now say that I didn’t know how much I didn’t know. With my, at the time, relative lack of local government experience, I thought we were creating a position for a manager. We were, however, changing our form of local government to a city manager form of government — also known as council-manager government.
What is council-manager form of government?
Information shared by the International City Manager Association describes the council-manager form of government as one in which the elected governing body — the Common Council in Oneonta — is responsible for the legislative function of the municipality such as passing local ordinances and the city’s annual budget.
The city manager position in this form of municipal government is similar to that of a corporate chief executive officer, providing professional management to the board of directors. Council–manager government is much like a publicly traded corporation. In a corporation, the board of directors appoints a CEO who makes major decisions and wields representative power on behalf of shareholders. In council–manager government, the elected council appoints a city manager, creates legislation and passes a budget. The city manager is, in turn, responsible for all decisions relating to government operations.
In local governments with a city manager, council members' roles are limited to that of legislators and the mayor, if there is one, is only ceremonial.
What is the difference between a city manager and a city administrator?
A city manager implies a city manager form of government — also known as council-manager government. A city administrator usually functions within the traditional mayor-council local government. A city manager is typically the chief executive officer with full control over staff and operations. A city manager strives to emulate the corporate model with professional management divorced from politicians or political influence. A city administrator, on the other hand, supervises staff and manages all day-to-day operations in conjunction with the council and mayor.
What form of government do we have in Oneonta?
This is where things get interesting. We have a position with the title of city manager; however, the job description and authorities are more in line with that of an administrator. We have council committees at which elected officials discuss city operations — something often not found in city manager governments. We have a mayor with real responsibilities and authority — not merely ceremonial. In essence, we have a hybrid between city manager and mayor-council government.
Why has Oneonta struggled with this?
There is certainly no one reason and there are probably as many opinions as there are people to ask. Here is mine: Our hybrid has contributed to unclear expectations and resulting frustrations.
We have hired three traditional city managers who expect to be the CEO, while our charter and our culture looks for considerable involvement of our elected officials — resulting in frustration on the manager’s part. Our council members, again based upon our charter and our culture, expect to represent those who elected them by having a say in how our city operates. Attempts to restrict them to legislators, only, results in frustration on their part. And the mayor, while held accountable by the people of the city, is seen as ceremonial by the city manager.
What are we doing to fix this?
The hybrid has proven difficult to implement. We should decide on one or the other — city manager or council-mayor. Our council has decided to stay with a council-mayor government with a city administrator reporting to, and working with, the council and mayor.
Oneonta is a very small city where our elected officials are friends and neighbors. The corporate culture, removed from politics, may not be right for us. After all, the true meaning of the word “politics” is — “the way people who live in groups make decisions.”
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.