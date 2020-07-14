Gary Herzig: As students return, further cooperation will be needed

Where do we now stand in Oneonta’s War on COVID?
We have fought hard, made sacrifices and held together for the past four months. As a result, we appear to be winning. Our infection rate has remained consistently low and — most importantly — we have lost none of our neighbors to COVID-19. Our local businesses are largely intact and reopening with a sense of enthusiasm and willingness to tackle the challenges of doing business in a pandemic. The city of Oneonta, through our Survive, then Thrive strategy, has succeeded in building many working partnerships including the Otsego Chamber of Commerce and Destination Oneonta. We will be providing grants to Oneonta small businesses and experimenting with closing Main Street on Saturdays to allow restaurants to serve customers outdoors. Every day, it seems like more people are feeling safer and are beginning to socialize, shop, eat out and get back to work.
All this, while the virus is now raging across America and setting new records daily for the number of people becoming infected. To quote Marvin Gaye, “What’s Going On?”
These are confusing, uncertain and unsettling times. Are we approaching victory and a gradual return to normalcy or are we in a temporary truce with our biggest battles yet to come? Will schools reopen and parents be able to return to work? How will we keep everyone safe when 7,000 college students arrive next month from nearly every state in the country?
Both SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College have had their reopening plans approved by New York state. It is evident that considerable care has gone into both plans in keeping students safe while on campus. Both call for reduced density classrooms and public spaces, social distancing, restricting visitation, wearing of masks and limiting social gatherings. Hartwick College, with only 20% of Oneonta’s college population and nearly all living on campus, is making every reasonable attempt to keep students on campus. Leaving campus will be discouraged with all campus entrances and exits monitored. All students will be asked to sign a social compact, which includes off-campus behaviors as well as on-campus activities. Student and community leaders will meet regularly to discuss concerns and responsibilities while these meetings will be broadcast and recorded for all to see. Events of concern will be monitored by this team and addressed quickly. The development of the Hartwick College plan included extensive dialogue with the city and our local Department of Health and our health care community.
The challenges presented with SUNY Oneonta’s return are more complex with five times as many students and half of them living off-campus. The SUNY plan more than adequately addresses reducing the risks of spreading infection on campus through sanitizing, distancing, face coverings, and restrictions on group events, activities, and visiting. All good stuff – but it all means very little if we are unable to control and prevent overcrowded house parties, bars, buses, and sidewalks off of campus.
This week, I have scheduled a meeting between SUNY Oneonta and city key officials, which I hope will become one of many. We both have a responsibility to keep our students and our year-round populations healthy. We both understand and fear the consequences of a local outbreak. We have worked very hard to get where we are today, and I know the people of Oneonta are willing to continue to sacrifice and do whatever it takes to protect each other. We will welcome our students back as members of our community; however, we have every reason to expect our students to provide that same level of sacrifice.
This will not be easy, but it is the challenge that we will face. Success will require teamwork with our city officials and college administrators taking joint responsibility. Success will require tough enforcement against overcrowding — whether it is in student residences, bars or public transportation. Success will require a community-wide effort in which we all continue to demonstrate a culture that respects the virus’ invisible danger and exercises appropriate precautions. I have called upon New York state to make adequate tests available and affordable in order to allow our colleges to test all arriving students. I will call upon all, including our college administrators, police and fire departments, code enforcement staff, bar and restaurant owners, council members, residents and students to keep each other safe.
Yes, this will be a real challenge — but I know what we are capable of accomplishing when we work together.
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
