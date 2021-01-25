Gary Herzig: Buses are not often appreciated

In the world of transportation, airplanes seem to capture most of the awe and excitement. Trains are seen as romantic with an added sense of nostalgia, while cars have been an American fixation for nearly a century. Growing up in the late '50s and early '60s, I can remember the anticipation of seeing the new car models appear and studying their new designs — Wow, bigger fins! — and their newest features — power windows and pushbutton automatic transmission! My father loved cars and two of our family cars were a red 1957 Chevy and a 1959 Edsel — collectors items now, which we probably sold for $200 each.
The true workhorse of public transportation has, however, always been the good, old, reliable bus. While buses are rarely seen as exciting or sexy, the bus has had some proud moments in American history. On Dec. 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, Rosa Parks rejected a bus driver’s order to vacate a row of four seats in the "colored" section to allow a white passenger to sit as the "white" section had been filled. This act, on a city bus, become a powerful symbol of the civil rights movement of the 1960s. And the Freedom Riders rode buses throughout the South in 1961 to protest the lack of enforcement of federal laws against segregated bus terminals.
Through the years, buses have also managed to find roles in popular culture — including those owned by The Partridge Family, Willie Nelson and Ken Kesey. And who does not remember the bus from the movie Speed? We probably each have an important personal memory on a bus. One of mine is riding a bus to Washington, D.C., in 1969 to protest President Nixon’s expansion of the Vietnam War by bombing the neutral country of Cambodia. My memory of that ride still exists on super 8 film.
Oneonta is no exception when it comes to the lack of awareness and appreciation for just how much bus transportation means to a community. How many know that Oneonta Public Transit provides 670,000 rides in a typical year? That’s right — our Transit Director David Hotaling, along with 30 employees, put more than 400,000 miles on our 19 city buses every year. Our OPT bus drivers — half of whom are retirees from a variety of walks of life — have nearly 400 years of accumulated driving experience. Most importantly, to many of our regular riders, our bus drivers become family and a lifeline connecting them to jobs, shopping, medical appointments and socializing. Neither bad weather nor a global pandemic have stopped our dedicated bus drivers from selflessly providing this very essential service.
While we owe our transit workers a debt of gratitude, we also owe them, and our passengers, a proper facility. Our current transit hub is a cramped storefront on the Main Street side of Clinton Plaza. Instead of bus bays protected by the weather, our buses line up at the curb on one or our busiest streets making one of our most dangerous intersections even more challenging for both drivers and pedestrians. While it is impressive to watch the choreographed way seven buses pull out into traffic simultaneously, it is time for Oneonta to do better. Both the New York state and federal Departments of Transportation recognized the need, and have contributed nearly $5 million dollars to date with consideration of additional support to come.
Located on Market Street, the new transit hub will work in conjunction with a completely renovated municipal parking garage. Passengers will have a comfortable terminal and will be able to wait for, and board, buses while protected from the weather. Bus bays, protected by canopies, will be designed with safety in mind — both for boarding and traffic. City buses will share the terminal with our out-of-town coaches to provide for easy connections. A multi-modal approach will allow for other means of transportation to co-locate at that site such as zip cars, bike share and taxis.
The time has come for us to give our city bus drivers and passengers a real home. Who would agree more than America’s most endearing bus driver, Ralph Kramden, who drove for the Gotham Bus Company? Ralph loved his job and took the craft of driving a bus seriously. One of his proudest moments was winning a contest for Best Bus Driver for helping an old lady. In the spirit of Ralph Kramden, I say to our Oneonta bus drivers, “You’re the greatest."
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.