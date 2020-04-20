While many municipalities will be forced to lay off workers and cut jobs as a result of this pandemic, fortunately the city of Oneonta will be able to keep our workforce intact.
While many municipalities will be forced to cut services to the residents of their communities as a result of this pandemic, the city of Oneonta will, as soon as we are able, resume providing the services you have come to expect.
And while many municipalities will be forced to halt important community and infrastructure projects as a result of this pandemic, fortunately the city of Oneonta will continue to rebuild our infrastructure and to improve our community properties and facilities.
How can this be possible?
The answer is that we are riding on the shoulders of the selfless, community-minded public officials who came before us. They are the people who served Oneonta because they loved this community and cared about its future. They are the people who treated Oneonta’s finances as they would their own. They are the people who understood that bad times happen and in the importance of saving for a rainy day — and they acted to make certain that we could ride out the toughest of storms without being thrown off course.
We are now facing a storm of unprecedented proportions. We will emerge badly bruised, but we will emerge standing and strong. While many of those whom have served this community have contributed to our current state of preparedness, a few names do come to mind.
Mayor David Brenner served the city of Oneonta for 12 years during very difficult economic times. He made strengthening our financial position a priority. He negotiated an agreement with Otsego County tat ensured that Oneonta received a fair share of the sales tax collected in our county. That agreement has served us well for the past 25 years.
Asa Allison was, I believe, the longest serving Alderman in Oneonta’s history. He represented the Eighth Ward and served as the chairman of the city’s Finance Committee for many years. He argued strongly for the need to build Oneonta’s reserve funds, knowing that a community is only as strong as its ability to sustain the troubled times which are sure to come.
More recently, Mayor Dick Miller was elected in 2009 just as we were clawing our way out of the Great Recession. He saw that having to dig into our reserves to balance each year’s budget was not sustainable. He set a plan for what he called a glide path — a path of gradually cutting expenses and reducing budget deficits. Following the path he set out, in 2015 — one year after Dick left us — the City of Oneonta passed its first balanced budget in years.
What do these three men, and many others, have in common? They were no strangers to hard times. They understood the threat and they had the discipline to prepare us for it. And, most of all, they loved this community and cared about its future.
While there are arguments to be made for professional city management, this type of commitment for the future is typically found only in those with a great love for their community.
As we go forward now in the wake of this storm of the century, we must be watchful not to spend frivolously. We will likely not buy new equipment as often as we would like and every hire will be scrutinized to determine its need.
But we will be able to invest in Oneonta. Oneonta has always been a jewel. It will soon be a jewel valued by more people as small, less dense cities become increasingly desirable. We will invest in our local businesses so that they can survive and then thrive.
We will continue to invest in our infrastructure and our parks. We will continue to provide the members of our community with the services, events and recreational activities that make Oneonta’s quality of life the thing that draws us to this community and keeps us living here. And we will continue to work very hard to provide better housing opportunities for people of all income levels.
Thank you, David, Asa and Dick. We are riding on your — and many others’ — shoulders.
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
