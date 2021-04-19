Early in the afternoon of April 6, I answered a call from Oneonta Police Department Acting Chief Witzenburg with words I neither expected nor ever wanted to hear. “Mayor, there has been an officer-involved shooting. I believe the injuries are serious.”
Since that date, the commentary in our local press, on social media, and on the street has been non-stop — understandably so. Some has been accurate while some has not. I have found some of the local press coverage to be thoughtful and informative. A few, in my view, have succumbed to the temptation of sensationalism.
Having viewed much of the evidence, what is apparent to me was that Sgt. Pajerski saw the life of a young child in jeopardy and had a split second to decide how to act. We are all now painfully aware that 23-year-old Tyler Green lost his life that day. My heart goes out to his mother, sister and entire family.
Could this incident have ended differently? That, thankfully, will be the subject of an expert, unbiased, comprehensive investigation now taking place by the office of the New York State Attorney General. This fatality — a first for Oneonta — coming in the midst of our focus on local police reform and reinvention will certainly draw additional scrutiny and community discussion.
In the city of Oneonta, we took to heart the directive to envision the appropriate role of the police. I, with our council’s concurrence, appointed a true Community Advisory Board representative of the sectors of our community where trust most needs to be strengthened. I am proud to say that this process has been fully community driven.
Neither I nor our police chief were members of this CAB. To their credit, the members of the CAB chose to create subcommittees and invite all who were interested to participate, which resulted in a wide diversity of perspectives and recommendations. The final report, written and approved by the appointed members of the CAB, was presented to the Common Council in the form of recommendations, which include a mandate for the creation of an implementation action plan no later than June 2, 2021. I have since appointed a committee of the council to lead this effort.
Redefining the roles and policies of our local police is needed. The days of police investigating themselves following citizen complaints and instances of use of force will be no more. The solutions, however, will not come easily. Should our armed police officers be called upon to respond, as they are now, to every type of need for assistance? And if not, who will respond? Who, other than our police, will be prepared to come to your home at any time of the day or night to provide assistance in a crisis? Will the public be willing to pay for the teams of mental health workers and counselors we need to respond?
In response to last week’s sad loss of life, the debate has already begun. Those who have advocated against armed police responding to a domestic matter are citing this recent incident as proof of their position. Others have warned that we would now be mourning the loss of a young child if unarmed social workers had responded.
These are tough questions with no easy answers. Given the unpredictability of human behavior, the same approach could easily provide different outcomes under similar circumstances. Much debate and discussion will, undoubtably, take place in the days ahead. Community discussions such as these will be difficult, but they will also be necessary.
While the coming Attorney General’s report on the April 6 shooting and the work of the CAB will help to guide us, ultimately it will be we, as a community, who define policing in our city. The introduction to the NYS Guide to Police Reform and Reinvention says it clearly:
With more than 500 law enforcement agencies in our large and diverse state, there is no “one size fits all” solution. To rebuild the police community relationship each community must envision for itself the appropriate role of the police. Policies must be developed to allow the police to do their jobs to protect the public and these policies must meet with the local communities’ acceptance.
This will be a complex and difficult challenge but one we must tackle as a community. I believe we are up to the challenge.
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
